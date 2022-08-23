Op-Ed: Save Mother Earth, But Destroy Her Children

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Biden-Manchin climate: “How can they (Republicans) vote against the planet?” Pelosi said. ‘Mother Earth gets angry from time to time, and this legislation will help us address all of that’ File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “Mother Earth gets angry from time to time, and this legislation will help us address all of that,” is Nancy Pelosi’s response to the Inflation Reduction Act (aka, the gaslighting climate crisis sham of the century).

Marc Morano, journalist, author, and host of ClimateDepot.com addresses the Inflation Reduction Act and asks: “Will human sacrifices be next to appease the ‘angry’ Earth gods? Actually, this bill will create human sacrifice by imposing even more suffering from energy deprivation, supply chain issues, good shortages, inflation, debt, and bad science.”

Listen to Marc Morano’s interview on WMAL DC radio on Pelosi’s claims the climate bill will appease ‘Mother Earth’ – We used to think witches could impact the weather.

In a recent opinion piece for Townhall, Stephen Moore asks an environmental question: “Do Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues really believe that spending $369 billion on Tesla subsidies (with batteries made in China), windmills (made in China) and solar panels (made in China) is going to save the planet, stop the rise of the oceans and lower the global temperature?” Moore concludes, “The God that many of us worship wants us to create peace, prosperity and light. The god of radical environmentalists will deliver darkness, despair and decline.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



In a 2013 opinion piece in the New York Times, Paul Krugman surmises, “‘You can deny global warming (and may you be punished in the afterlife for doing so — this kind of denial for petty personal or political reasons is an almost inconceivable sin).”

In a 2020 opinion piece titled, “A Message from Mother Earth to Nancy Pelosi,” Clarice Feldman writes a letter to fancy Nancy.

Letter excerpts:

***

Speaker Pelosi:

This is Mother Earth and you’ve defamed me, something I will not tolerate. This week you said, “Mother earth is angry. She’s telling us with hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, fires in the West, whatever it is… the climate crisis is real and has an impact.”

How dare you speak in my name? How dare you defame me to deflect from the miscalculations and loony policies of your California Democrat colleagues?

I gave California plenty of water to nourish the land and people, I gave you rain, but you threw it away, letting it drain into the sea instead of capturing it and treating it. Not only would you have lots of water if you did this, but you’d save money and electricity costs of pumping the water in from other states. What dams you do have, you let deteriorate so they pose an extreme hazard to those living near them, and you have not built adequate water storage facilities.

You let rich donors and green nitwits destroy what I gave you, picking a species here and there to “save” at the cost of human lives and welfare, and you are very selective about it.

And then there are the bird-pâté-creating wind farms. The Altamont wind farm in your state alone has killed tens of thousands of birds since put into operation.

I gave you lush forests to provide you and all animal life with shelter. What did you do? You managed it badly, refusing to clear the undergrowth. You blocked timber harvesting, underbrush removal, and controlled burns, leaving the forests with an excess of dried biomass so every lightning strike creates a danger of vast fires. You turned the hillsides and canyons of Southern California into tinderboxes and now from San Diego to Seattle the skies are dark with soot from forest fires that need not have been so disastrous. Doubt me? You shouldn’t.

Don’t imagine I’ll venture into a California courtroom to sue you for defamation. I have other plans.

Mother Earth

***

So, the climate crisis cultists want to save the planet and sacrifice the humans. Furthermore, some of the carbon emission zealots attribute global warming as a punishment from God. And sane citizens that believe sane climate scientists and sane climate research are called climate deniers by the environmental cabal.

Of course, humans need to be caretakers of our planet and resources. But people of faith worship the Creator and not the creation.