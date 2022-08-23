Op-Ed: Millions, Billions, and Trillions – The Climate Crisis Hoax is Breaking the Bank

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Climate science is said to have degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science. File photo: Luciann Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – How much is $739 billion? That’s what the American taxpayers are on the hook for – thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act – the prior Build Back Better Act – and now we can call it the Climate Crisis Act or better yet, the colossal-super-duper-never-before-seen climate hoax of the twenty-first century.

However, the original Build Back Better was going to cost taxpayers 4.5 trillion. Sarcastic applause! We are saving money on the new plan.

Yes, the global warming ruse has just been funded at the expense of America taxpayers. The planet is saved from those pesky carbon emissions. Yea! Team Biden and the Democrats have saved humanity from future annihilation. It’s the end of evil fossil fuels.

But there’s a wee bit of a problem. Carbon emission is not the wicked culprit. The Earth is not boiling in its own juices. The Sun is not going to fry humankind to a burnt crisp. Killing cows and eating bugs to save humans from global warming is asinine. How much time and money has been wasted on the study of cow burps and cow gas?

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



And to think that intelligent individuals actually believe this poisonous propaganda is akin to being in an upside down bizzarro world. It’s a lesson in massive psychosis whereas fear-mongers have conditioned the minds of the masses via mainstream media madness.

What’s coming? Governmental orders of climate emergencies and mandatory climate lockdowns. More falsehoods about fossil fuels, weather patterns, and natural disasters. More alarmists’ predictions and doomsday dogma.

“Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s. They continue to do so today. None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true… For more than 50 years Climate Alarmists in the scientific community and environmental movement have not gotten even one prediction correct, but they do have a perfect record of getting 41 predictions wrong,” according to The American Enterprise Institute, a public policy think tank dedicated to defending human dignity, expanding human potential, and building a freer and safer world.

In 2014, French foreign minister Laurent Fabius declared during a joint appearance with Secretary of State John Kerry that “we have 500 days to avoid climate chaos.”

In 2009, Prince Charles Said we had only 96 months to save the world.

In 2008, Al Gore predicted an ice-free arctic by 2013.

In 1989, the United Nations warned that entire nations would be wiped off the face of the earth by 2000 from global warming.

Folks, there is NO climate crisis on the horizon that is going to exterminate humanity and melt or freeze the planet because of carbon emissions. That’s why the Inflation Reduction Act is so diabolical.

New York City officials just blamed city’s sinkhole surge on the climate crisis, according to a 2022 article in the New York Post.

Blaming global warming for sinkholes is bunk. The Paris climate accord rhetoric is bunk. The World Economic Forum’s climate agenda is bunk. It’s hooey, hogwash, and hokum. The big bad wolf of carbon emission is not destroying the universe.

Follow the genuine climate science research. Follow the sane climate scientists.

“The political fiction that humans cause most or all climate change and the claim that the science behind this notion is ‘settled,” has been dealt a savage blow by the publication of a ‘World Climate Declaration (WCD)’ signed by over 1,100 scientists and professionals. There is no climate emergency, say the authors, who are drawn from across the world and led by the Norwegian physics Nobel Prize laureate Professor Ivar Giaever. Climate science is said to have degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science.”

Millions, billions, trillions. Follow the climate crisis ruse money trail. Follow the megalomaniac power trail. Follow the global totalitarian trail.