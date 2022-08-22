Op-Ed: World Climate Declaration Proclaims No Climate Emergency

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The World Climate Declaration was initiated in 2019 by emeritus professor Guus Berkhout, founder of the Dutch Climate Intelligence Foundation (CLINTEL). The list of signatories is a living document that is regularly updated with new additions (Latest version). The most up-to-date version can be found on www.clintel.org.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The biggie climate czars (aka, Al Gore, John Kerry, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab) are crying in their cockroach milk after 1,107 scientists and professionals signed the publication: “World Climate Declaration (WCD),” 38-pages of signatures collected by the Global Climate Intelligence Group that declares there is NO climate emergency.

In other words, the annihilation of humanity and the planet is not happening due to global warming from carbon emissions as predicted and forecasted by the climate crisis cultists. Because there is NO climate emergency.

Climate Intelligence (CLINTEL) is an independent foundation that operates in the fields of climate change and climate policy. CLINTEL was founded in 2019 by emeritus professor of geophysics Guus Berkhout and science journalist Marcel Crok. CLINTEL wants to take the role of independent ‘climate watchdog,’ both in the field of climate science and climate policy.

Peruse interviews with professionals from multiple countries proclaiming the same message: There is NO climate emergency.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Watch the videos that proclaim: There is NO climate emergency.

Excerpts:

“To believe the outcome of a climate model is to believe what the model makers have put in. This is precisely the problem of today’s climate discussion to which climate models are central. Climate science has degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science. Should not we free ourselves from the naive belief in immature climate models?”

The Foundation tries to communicate objectively and transparently to the general public what facts are available about climate change and climate policy and also where facts turn into assumptions and predictions. The Foundation conducts and stimulates a public debate about this and carries out investigative reporting in this field. The Foundation wants to function as an international meeting place for scientists with different views on climate change and climate policy. The Foundation will also carry out or finance its own scientific research into climate change and climate policy.

“Professor Guus Berkhout, President of CLINTEL, the climate intelligence group out of the Netherlands, is challenging National Academies of Sciences, beginning with that of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences/KNAW where he is a member, to speak out against the flawed fundament of the Paris Agreement – namely, that ‘the science is settled’ on climate change. Dr. Berkhout has sent open letters to a number of key scientific organizations. CLINTEL has published a Scientific Manifesto of 10 propositions that should govern the process of scientific inquiry, especially on matters that have great public implications, like climate change policies. Climate change policies affect energy prices, integration and subsidies for renewables (which are 3 to 9 times the cost of conventional power), carbon taxes and various limitations or additional taxes/restrictions on public freedoms (i.e. flying, choice of electric or gas/diesel fueled vehicles, financing of mass public transit/limitation of vehicle access, etc.).”

“National Academies of Science should speak out against climate alarmism, not support it. This is the major message in a recent letter from Professor Guus Berkhout, president of CLINTEL, to the new head of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences. The integrity of science is at stake.”

Contact:

Climate Intelligence Foundation

Zekeringstraat 41

1014BV Amsterdam

The Netherlands

office@clintel.org

Subscribe to their newsletter here.

What can American citizens do?

Share fact-based climate information on social media platforms. Engage in fact-based knowledge with family and friends. Send this info to your state representatives, governor, attorney general, mayor, city council, school board, local newspaper, and other state agencies, boards, and organizations (i.e., Dept. of Food and Agriculture, Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, Board of Forestry, Dept. of Parks and Recreation, dairy and beef councils, conservation groups, state water commission, state energy offices, environmental groups, etc.).

Send a message to Washington D.C. and Team Biden that Americans are against climate lockdowns and any governmental orders that declare a climate emergency — because there is NO climate emergency.