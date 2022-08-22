Op-Ed: The U.S. Constitution is NOT Broken – Responding to Autocrats of Academia

According to a 2022 Rasmussen Reports survey, “The U.S. Constitution is overwhelmingly admired by American voters, but most Democrats believe our national charter is tainted by racism and sexism.” File photo: R Classen, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Lately, I’ve wondered and waited for the arrogant autocrats of academia to attack the U.S. Constitution and to lead the charge against nationalism and patriotism.

A recent New York Times commentary, titled “The Constitution Is Broken and Should Not Be Reclaimed,” penned by law professors Ryan D. Doerfler of Harvard and Samuel Moyn of Yale, is yet another example of how the Benedict Arnolds are in the process of eroding sovereignty in our great land of liberty.

Oh, the twofaced experts are Ivy League law professors – that explains their traitorous viewpoint. The “broken” and “famously undemocratic” U.S. Constitution “stands in the way” of “real” freedom and democracy, proclaims the duo of doom.

Well, guess what? America doesn’t need to be reclaimed from the bedrock of our freedoms – America needs to be liberated from undercover turncoats.

“A politics of the American future like this would make clear our ability to engage in the constant reinvention of our society under our own power, without the illusion that the past stands in the way,” Doerfler and Moyn conclude.

And just how do Doerfler and Moyn propose that we reinvent America? Who decides? What power-mongers make the changes in foundational public policies?

From the survey, it appears that conservatives cherish the U.S. Constitution, while many liberals disdain it. Nearly half (49 percent) of Democrats believe the Constitution “should be mostly or completely rewritten.” The rest of the electorate overwhelmingly rejects all these statements.