Op-Ed: The Rats Are Jumping Off the COVID-19 Pandemic Ship

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
The Rats Are Jumping Off the COVID-19 Pandemic Ship
Dr. Anthony Fauci,, the chief medical adviser to the White House, formerly announced plans to retire by the end of Joe Biden’s current term, which ends in January 2025. Image credit: C-SPAN / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The advisors of the coronavirus pandemic team are worrying, scurrying, and hurrying to cover their patooties. And Monday, the leader of the COVID-19 U.S. rat pack, Dr. Anthony Fauci, announced his change of retirement plans on the NIAID website.

I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career. 

Prior, Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, had announced plans to retire by the end of Joe Biden’s current term, which ends in January 2025. Why the sudden change of venue?

“The timing for Fauci’s departure from official duties is awfully convenient after Republicans pledged to hold the Biden administration and public health officials for the decisions that led up to the COVID-19 pandemic — including U.S. funding and involvement in gain of function research — and how the government responded to the virus. Fauci, now 81, has been employed at taxpayer expense for more than 50 years since he started at the National Institutes of Health at the age of 27 in 1968,” according to a recent article in Townhall.

“You dirty, double-crossing rat.” –James Cagney 

Perhaps, Fauci wants more leisure time to read and enjoy Robert Kennedy Jr.’s newest book, “The Wuhan Cover-Up: How US Health Officials Conspired with the Chinese Military to Hide the Origins of COVID-19” or maybe fibber Fauci wants to reread Kennedy’s former book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.” 

“In a nutshell, Kennedy describes how Fauci turned the National Institutes of Health into an incubator for pharmaceutical products, and essentially sold the entire country to the drug industry. The book is an incredibly well-referenced record of his history of decimating human health, and exposes him as a self-serving charlatan,” according to Technology News & Trends. 

Rand Paul, the rat catcher, tweeted “Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak.” @RandPaul 

And of course, Joe Beelzebub Biden tweeted sugary sentiment on Dr. Fauci’s departure.  

“The rat had no morals, no conscience, no scruples, no consideration, no decency, no milk of rodent kindness, no compunctions, no higher feeling, no friendliness, no anything.” –E. B. White 

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator and lives in Southern Ohio.

