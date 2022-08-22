Op-Ed: Should The End Justify the Means?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Democratic leaders leave the West Wing of the White House after meeting with Republican leadership in hopes of ending the ongoing partial government shutdown. File photo: Washington, D.C., January 4 2019, Michael Candelori, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – That phrase in the headline was uttered by 16th century Florentine philosopher, Niccolo Machiavelli, primarily known for his political ideas. The statement refers to a total lack of scruples by those who used that theory in real life. If a goal is morally important enough, any method of getting it is acceptable, as the rationale goes.

Does that strike you as to what the Democrats are doing, now and in the past, to get and maintain power?

It seems the word has gone out to the liberal troops and a pliant partisan media that henceforth, the Republicans should be referred to as “extremists” as well as being “UN-democratic”. If the opposition is labeled in those terms by the Democrats, it is logical that the opposition then must be defeated by any means possible. This is what Donald Trump faced ever since he came down that escalator, with Melania, at Trump Tower, prior to his announcement that he was going to be a Republican candidate for president. Prior to his announcement, Trump was effusively praised by Democrats, especially ones who were looking for a political donation, and by the “racial hustlers” Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson. But once he announced for president, all that good-will changed and he became the liberal Democrats #1 pariah.

Especially after he was elected, the knives came out in full force. At his swearing in as president, many Democrats boycotted the ceremony, and calls came out immediately from the halls of Congress and the media, calling for his impeachment, even before he could even get back to the Oval Office. He was designated as being “evil incarnate”, and the phrase about the end justifies the means, was accepted as a viable aim as it related to President Trump.

During the four years of his presidency, Trump had to fend off one charge after another, the biggest one being that he colluded with the Russians to win the election of 2016. This charge took over two years of an investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller to see if Donald Trump was really in cahoots with Putin and the Russians. Eventually, after almost $40 million in taxpayer dollars spent investigating this charge, Mueller found no tie-in with Trump and the Russians, in other words, the whole thing was a hoax with both Hillary Clinton and the Democrat Party as the one’s who were colluding with the Russians and spreading the misinformation about Trump and the Russians. So far, neither Hillary or the Democrats have been charged with their chicanery in perpetuating the hoax. Is it because they are Democrats? Is the Pope Catholic?

After Trump was exonerated, the Democrats, upon licking their wounds, toward the last year of Trump’s presidency, they tried to impeach Trump over a phone call he had Ukrainian President Zelensky. Again, the Democrat controlled House of Representatives, failed to get an impeachment conviction in the Senate. Another phony “end” being used against the “evil” Trump that failed miserably in trying to remove Trump from office.

The final piece of the scenario to marginalize Trump was a second impeachment trial, during the presidential transition. It was in reference to the January 6th riot at the Capitol. Again the Democrats failed to convict him in the Senate. But, TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) was so ingrained in the psyche of the Democrats, that they have, just recently, almost two years after he left office, went after him again.

Since the Democrats always think they are on the side of the angels when it comes to Trump, and as the now Biden Administration plunges into one disaster after another, and Biden’s poll numbers are in the dumper, the Democrats embarked on another caper to try to get something on Trump that would prevent him from running against the Democrats in 2024. The sanctimonious Democrats instituted a Justice Dep’t. and FBI raid on Trump’s home at Mar-A-Lago, with a broad warrant that claimed they were looking for secret documents Trump brought with him when he left office instead of giving them to Archives Office. It looks like were trying to find “smoking gun” evidence that could be used to secure an indictment, thus preventing Trump from running again for president. I predict it will be another Democrat boondoggle in their quest to get rid of their nemesis, Donald Trump.

So the phrase, the end justifies the means seems to have backfired against the Democrats as most citizens realize that the ends of trying to get Trump, do not justify the means that they have used to accomplish that.