Grant Cardone Foundation Awards $25,000 To 10X Youth Entrepreneurs Winning Pitch-off Competition From D.C. High School Students

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The contestants of the 10X Pitch-Off were entrepreneurial high school students that traveled from Tumaini DC, a Nonprofit Organization in Washington, DC.

AVENTURA, FL – The Grant Cardone Foundation awarded $25,000 in cash prizes provided on Wednesday, August 17th to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners plus the “Best Presenter Award” during the 10X Pitch-off competition where 10 teenagers had the chance to pitch their entrepreneurial businesses. Winners were selected by the 10X judges: Grant Cardone, Founder of the 10X Movement; Elena Cardone, CEO of 10X Ladies; Sheri Hamilton, COO of Cardone Enterprises; Jarrod Glandt, President of Cardone Enterprises and Stormy Wellington, Sales/Marketing Coach.

The contestants of the 10X Pitch-Off were entrepreneurial high school students that traveled from Tumaini DC, a Nonprofit Organization in Washington, DC. Winners were chosen and awarded prizes such as seed money, books, and experiences to further the success of their business. 1st place winner, Ean Bowie, which presented Director Eannn Media, a content creation and production business received $10,000. Bowie was also offed a content creation job on the spot by Stormy Wellington. 2nd place winner, Sara Rice which presented Beeware, a sustainable clothing brand business received $7,000. 3rd place winner, Brooke Weaver, presented Jazzicure Nailz, a mobile nail service business received $5,000. The “Best Presenter” Award was presented to Ruquan Brown for Victory Village, a parent/teacher consulting business received $3,000. Each of the cash prizes were increased significantly from the original amounts as the judges were so moved and impressed by individual efforts and talents. All winners were granted a 10X merchandise gift box, an autographed copy of Grant Cardone’s “10X Entrepreneur” and 12-month access to Cardone University.

The 10 businesses pitched by the young entrepreneurs included beauty education, gaming and animation, content creation, clothing upcycling, fashion design, interior design and athletic wear. Traveling to Florida for the 10X Pitch-Off was the first time many of Tumaini students have left DC, making this event very special to The Grant Cardone Foundation.

About Tumaini DC: Tumaini is an innovative, culturally responsive, healing-centered + trauma-informed SEL curriculum and program that gives K-12 students the tools to thrive in and out of the classroom. They are a nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate the next generation of socially responsible and globally competent youth of color.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



About Grant Cardone: Grant Cardone is an American author, sales trainer, real estate investor, and motivational speaker. He wrote seven books: Sell To Survive, The Closer’s Survival Guide, If You’re Not First, You’re Last, The 10X Rule, Sell or Be Sold, The Millionaire Booklet, and Be Obsessed or Be Average. Grant showed off his sales and marketing process when he was featured in Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire, Season 2.

About The Grant Cardone Foundation: The Grant Cardone Foundation is a national non-profit organization invested in helping youth in our communities reach their fullest potential. Entrepreneur and best-selling author, Grant Cardone, created the foundation as a result of experiencing the traumatic loss of his father when he was only ten years old. Growing up without a father figure in his life affected him emotionally, socially, and academically and so he has made it his mission to help young adults, who may need life and career guidance just as he once did. The foundation partners with community organizations, municipal agencies, corporations, and other non-profit entities to help deliver energy and educational resources to kids in need. Our mission is to provide mentoring and financial literacy education to adolescents in underserved and at-risk populations, especially those without a father figure.

For more information or to donate to The Grant Cardone Foundation, please visit grantcardonefoundation.com