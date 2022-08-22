ADVERTISEMENT

Detectives Seeking Suspects for Catalytic Converter Thefts in Unincorporated Riviera Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Catalytic Converter Theft
According to authorities, unknown suspects were captured on video surveillance stealing catalytic converters from multiple businesses in unincorporated Riviera Beach.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for catalytic converter thefts. According to authorities, unknown suspects were captured on video surveillance stealing catalytic converters from multiple businesses in unincorporated Riviera Beach.

The latest incident occurred on August 18, 2022 at approximately 2:00 am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

