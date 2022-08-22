Detectives Seeking Suspects for Catalytic Converter Thefts in Unincorporated Riviera Beach

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, unknown suspects were captured on video surveillance stealing catalytic converters from multiple businesses in unincorporated Riviera Beach.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for catalytic converter thefts. According to authorities, unknown suspects were captured on video surveillance stealing catalytic converters from multiple businesses in unincorporated Riviera Beach.

The latest incident occurred on August 18, 2022 at approximately 2:00 am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.