Op-Ed: We’re Calling for McConnell to be Removed From His Leadership Position

There is no amount of Soros money that can buy an advertisement as devastating to the Republicans as his statements. He has to go; pure and simple. Republican Senate Minority leader, Mitch McConnell’s actions are despicable. File photo: Christopher Halloran, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – In light of Republican Senate Minority leader, Mitch McConnell’s recent statements regarding his Democrat supporting thoughts that Republicans have a lukewarm chance of flipping the Senate in November, the board of the Judeo/Christian Republican Club has voted unanimously to call on Florida’s Senators Rubio and Scott, to initiate actions for McConnell’s immediate removal from his leadership role in that chamber. Too many Republicans elected to Congressional offices quickly get infected with “Potomac Fever,” and become part of the Washington swamp. McConnell is a living example.

His overt backstabbing comments:

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different, they’re statewide.” Then the clincher: “Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

There is no amount of Soros money that can buy an advertisement as devastating to the Republicans as his statements. He has to go; pure and simple. His actions are despicable.

McConnell must go!https://t.co/Tt2KPAF68j — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 19, 2022 Sen. McConnell: "Senate races are just different…candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome."



Sahil Kapur: "That sounded to me like Mitch McConnell throwing a bit of shade at Republican candidates" pic.twitter.com/jX2xtAbkNj — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 19, 2022

We’re looking for the Palm Beach County Republican Party and other clubs to follow our lead in condemning McConnell and demanding he be removed from his position.