ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

OpinionsPoliticsSociety

Op-Ed: We’re Calling for McConnell to be Removed From His Leadership Position

By Alan Bergstein
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Mitch McConnell
There is no amount of Soros money that can buy an advertisement as devastating to the Republicans as his statements. He has to go; pure and simple. Republican Senate Minority leader, Mitch McConnell’s actions are despicable. File photo: Christopher Halloran, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – In light of Republican Senate Minority leader, Mitch McConnell’s recent statements regarding his Democrat supporting thoughts that Republicans have a lukewarm chance of flipping the Senate in November, the board of the Judeo/Christian Republican Club has voted unanimously to call on Florida’s Senators Rubio and Scott, to initiate actions for McConnell’s immediate removal from his leadership role in that chamber. Too many Republicans elected to Congressional offices quickly get infected with “Potomac Fever,” and become part of the Washington swamp. McConnell is a living example.

His overt backstabbing comments:

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different, they’re statewide.” Then the clincher: “Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

There is no amount of Soros money that can buy an advertisement as devastating to the Republicans as his statements. He has to go; pure and simple. His actions are despicable.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

We’re looking for the Palm Beach County Republican Party and other clubs to follow our lead in condemning McConnell and demanding he be removed from his position.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Alan Bergstein

Alan Bergstein is the current President of The Judeo/Christian Republican Club of Palm Beach County. He is also known as a lecturer, columnist and editorial writer for The NY Jewish Voice, a retired NYC school principal, father of four and Korean War veteran. Alan's material appears in The Published Reporter® with his explicit permission.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site, especially those in the opinion category, may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Alan Bergstein (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: The Lefty Blame-Shame-Game is Lame – Joe Blamer…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: The Rapture of God’s Church – When Will It Happen?

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

CDC to “Reset” Organization Following Criticism Over Failed…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 2,048

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS