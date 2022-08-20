Op-Ed: How Do Citizens Stop the Climate Hustle?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – First, I want to thank Marc Morano for standing up against the powerful climate cabal that is using the global warming (aka, carbon emissions) ruse as camouflage to implement a totalitarian world government. Morano needs our prayers and our support.

Climate Depot publisher Marc Morano is the author of the 2021 book, “Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse than You Than You Think” and the author of the best-selling 2018 book, “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change.” He is also the award-winning producer, writer and host of Climate Hustle — a film released in 2016 to hundreds of U.S. theatres — and Climate Hustle 2 in 2020. He served as a senior staffer at the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. Morano’s 2022 book, “The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown” will be available August 30. [https://www.climatedepot.com/about/]

Rise of the Climate Monarchy: Climate Hustle 2 looks at both popular scientific claims surrounding climate change and examines motivations of those clamoring for immediate action. Featuring leading scientists, politicians and policy experts, and hosted by actor Kevin Sorbo, the film showcases many instances of Hollywood hypocrisy, financial corruption, media bias, classroom indoctrination, political correctness and other troubling matters surrounding the global warming issue. Watch both videos (Climate Hustle 1 and Climate Hustle 2) via streaming or by purchasing online.

Who are the climate cultists?

Flashing neon sign: The planet and its’ inhabitants will not be annihilated because of carbon emissions. The climate fearmongers are saturating the airways (via mainstream media madness) and false science to dupe the public. Why? Their motives are no longer just about money and greed – they want a one-world government. “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it,” proclaims Schwab. I’m aware it sounds like a science fiction film, but read alternative news sources to find the truth.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) founder, Klaus Schwab, has recruited an environmental army of brainwashed followers. It appears that his poisonous propaganda has hijacked reasoning and logic – and produced a loyal base of climate zealots. Bill Gates, John Kerry, and Al Gore, members of WEF, help to spread the climate crisis lies near and far.

The United Nations is pushing the false climate crisis narrative: “Climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. These shifts may be natural, such as through variations in the solar cycle. But since the 1800s, human activities have been the main driver of climate change, primarily due to burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.”

The World Health Organization declares, “Climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity, and health professionals worldwide are already responding to the health harms caused by this unfolding crisis.”

Is the climate crisis hoax the biggest environmental scam in history? YES.

Are climate activists trying to create a global government? YES.

Is the Biden Inflation Reduction Act an agenda to promote the climate ruse? YES.

Should Americans refuse a climate lockdown? YES.

Will Joe Biden use the government to issue a future climate emergency if possible? YES.

What can citizens do?

Arm yourself with information and science-based facts from books, articles, blogs, videos, documentaries, and websites.

Watch alternative news sources.

Question mainstream media stories about the climate crisis.

Share knowledge with family and friends.

Watch the Climate Hustle videos with your children.

Share information on social media platforms and provide links to Marc Morano’s website.

Be proactive.

Contact your state representatives and voice your concerns about future climate lockdowns.

The Bible states that humankind will not destroy the planet. Do not allow fear to trash your mind.

Wise up. Stand up. Speak up.