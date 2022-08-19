Volusia Detectives Charge Two Miami Men In Weeklong Series of Vehicle Burglaries

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

DELAND, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives have arrested and charged two men they say are responsible for a string of car burglaries in which they smashed windows and broke into vehicles of area fern workers, stealing their cash, credit/debit cards and personal information.

According to authorities, the weeklong series of burglaries, first reported Monday, August 15, involved multiple victims whose vehicles were parked near ferneries in Pierson and Seville while they worked in fields. Thanks to investigation and coordination by the Sheriff’s Office’s Northwest Detective Unit, District two patrol deputies and the Volusia County Crime Center (VC3), detectives determined two male suspects using walkie-talkies and driving a white van were responsible for at least eight car breaks.

Car breaks were reported at 135 E. Hagstrom Road, Pierson, Hagstrom Road and North U.S. 17; 2322 Peters Road, Seville; McBride Road and North U.S. 17, Seville; and on Thursday another car break occurred in the same area, this time by two males driving a black Ford F-150.

Based on witness and victim interviews, surveillance video and vehicle and suspect descriptions, detectives located the black truck around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, driving on I-4 in DeLand, and conducted a felony traffic stop. The two suspects were arrested without incident. During the felony stop, detectives searched the truck, locating the walkie-talkies and several receipts, a large amount of cash, credit cards and newly purchased Apple electronics.

The suspects are Colombian nationals: Daniel Rodriguez, 25 and Jose Rodriguez, 53, both of Miami. Charges include eight counts of burglary of a conveyance, four counts of grand theft, illegal use of credit cards and eight counts of criminal mischief for less than $1,000. More charges may be pending.

Both remain held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $61,500 bail each until a first appearance court hearing.