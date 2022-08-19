Report: NIH Failed To Post Clinical Trial Results Detailing Harmful Side-Effects For Pregnant Women Prior to FDA’s EUA Approval

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The National Institutes of Health was also taken to task this week by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, who accused the agency of not strictly adhering to testing requirements for federally funded COVID-19 vaccine trials. Photo: NIH/U.S. Government.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As revealed by Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, early clinical trial results of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that were released under emergency use authorization (EUA) during the pandemic exposed previously unrevealed harmful side-effects from the drug upon pregnant test subjects.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was first made available under EUA for individuals 16 years of age and older on December 11, 2020; the Moderna vaccine received its EUA for the same age group on December 18 of the same year.

However, the documents uncovered via FOIA requests – whose release were driven primarily by author and journalist Naomi Wolf – indicates that among the 50 pregnant women who were administered the Pfizer-BioNTech jab during clinical trials leading up the drug’s EUA, 22 of them lost their babies. However, the official cause was chalked up to a mysterious reason – defined as “other” – as opposed to being attributed to the vaccine.

Similar documents outlining Moderna’s trials for their vaccine also revealed that pregnant test animals – in this case, rats – encountered issues after having been inoculated against COVID-19 in the form of birth defects in their offspring, according to a section of the 699-page FOIA production entitled “toxicology.”

“mRNA-1273-related variations in skeletal examination included statistically significant increases in the number of F1 rats with 1 or more wavy ribs and 1 or more rib nodules,” it said. “Wavy ribs appeared in 6 fetuses and 4 litters with a fetal prevalence of 4.03% and a litter prevalence of 18.2%. Rib nodules appeared in 5 of those 6 fetuses.”

Unlike Pfizer-BioNTech’s denial of the vaccine having anything to do with the loss of human pregnancies during trials, Moderna representatives have since conceded that the issues encountered by the offspring of the pregnant test rats may have been related to the jab.

However, this finding was not included in the Food and Drug Administration’s EUA approval for the Moderna Spikevax vaccine, which stated that “no vaccine-related fetal malformations or variations and no adverse effect on postnatal development” were found.

In addition, the National Institutes of Health was taken to task this week by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, who accused the agency of not strictly adhering to testing requirements for federally funded COVID-19 vaccine trials.