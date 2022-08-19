Op-Ed: Let’s Get Behind DeSantis, Shapiro, and Beck as They Help Drain the D.C. Swamp with Article V Convention of States

During his run for governor in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis committed to supporting the grassroots effort to call an Article V Convention of States. File photo: Joe Belanger, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Three freedom-loving citizens have stepped up to fight for our land of liberty: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Ben Shapiro, and Glenn Beck, along with nineteen states.

“I know the states need to use Article V to take the power away from DC,” he said. “The permanent bureaucracy will never voluntarily give up an ounce of its power. I encourage all other state legislatures to support the Convention of States Project and pass the resolution today.”

Read the Article V Pocket Guide: The Founders Constitutional Plan for We the People to Secure America’s Future (44 pages).

Excerpts:

Should the government decide what to do about your health care, or should you and your doctor decide? Should D.C. bureaucrats decide what to do about education, or should you, your spouse, and your children’s teachers decide? Should nine Supreme Court Justices decide what constitutes a marriage, or should you, your community, and your state decide?

The truth is the Washington establishment will never, ever limit its own power. We just can’t rely on the politicians that got us into this mess to get us out of it.

We need a solution that will let us go around the Washington political establishment and rein in the out-of-control federal government, permanently.

This solution was hidden in plain sight in Article V of the Constitution, and it’s our best and last chance to take the power back from the out-of-control politicians in Washington and safeguard our liberty once and for all.

Nineteen states have already passed the Convention of States Resolution.

Glenn Beck said a Convention of States “can actually change things,” and Ben Shapiro said a Convention of States is the “only way” to limit the power of Congress and the White House.

Citizens can fight for freedom by signing an online petition or printing a hard copy to mail.

Petition your state legislator

Almost everyone knows that our federal government is on a dangerous course. The unsustainable debt combined with crushing regulations on states and businesses is a recipe for disaster.

What is less known is that the Founders gave state legislatures the power to act as a final check on abuses of power by Washington, DC. Article V of the U.S. Constitution authorizes the state legislatures to call a convention for proposing needed amendments to the Constitution. This process does not require the consent of the federal government in Washington, DC.

I support the Convention of States Project; a national effort to call a convention under Article V of the United States Constitution, restricted to proposing amendments that will impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit its power and jurisdiction, and impose term limits on its officials and members of Congress.

I want our state to be one of the necessary 34 states to pass a resolution calling for this kind of Article V Convention. You can find a copy of the model resolution and the Article V Pocket Guide (which explains the process and answers many questions) here.

I ask that you support the Convention of States Project and consider becoming a co-sponsor of the resolution. Please respond to my request by informing the national COS team of your position, or sending them any questions you may have: info@conventionofstates.com or (540) 441-7227.

Thank you so much for your service to the people of our district.

Respectfully, [Your Name]

Citizens, now is the time to contact your state representatives and insist they fight for our great country before the D.C. cabal destroys our civil liberties. Send them a link to my op-ed article. Write a Letter to the Editor of your local newspaper. Share this info via social media. And pray daily for God to bless America — again.