Op-Ed: The Lefty Blame-Shame-Game is Lame – Joe Blamer Biden Has a Forked Tongue

Presidential Blamer Joe Biden makes it a point to proclaim that he won’t blame others. Another broken campaign promise. File photo: Marlin360, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Joe Biden tweeted on June 4, 2020: “It’s hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you.”

Blamer Joe makes it a point to proclaim that he won’t blame others. Another broken campaign promise. Alas, it-wasn’t-me Joe may go down in history as “Biden, the Biggest Blamer of All.” He’s ready, willing, and able to throw his friends and enemies under the bus.

It's hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 4, 2020

“I’m rubber, your glue, whatever you say bounces off me and sticks to you,” a school playground retort among children, but fitting for a Joe don’t-blame-me Reality Show.

He’s already coveted the title of “Biggest Whooping Cock-and-Bull Fibber in the Oval Office,” bypassing both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton – two highly skilled politicians of fabrication (aka, fellows of falsehood). I bestowed this title upon Blamer Joe because blaming and lying travel together.

Joe and his dementia, may in fact believe he didn't bring on inflation, or its an act to fend off blame! Either way, someone needs to fix this before we free-fall into a severe recession like Arg. where bread is $6 a loaf.



Joe Biden refuses to take blame https://t.co/CZd3BPmV0h — southpaw106 (@southpaw106) June 22, 2022

Blamer Joe has accused just about everyone but himself for inflation. In an interview for Newsweek, Biden responded, “If it’s my fault, why is it the case in every other major industrial country in the world that inflation is higher?” he asked. “You ask yourself that? I’m not being a wise guy. Someone should ask themselves that question. Why? Why is it? If it’s a consequence of our spending, we’ve reduced the deficit. We’ve increased employment, increased pay.”

Stymied by inflation, Biden looks for enemies. https://t.co/7l8qeSJIw6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 15, 2022

Blamer Joe’s favorite world leader to point his boney finger at is Vladimir Putin. The Washington Examiner asks, “How many times has President Joe Biden blamed today’s painful inflation on “Putin’s price hike?” No need to count — he’s done it a lot. The problem has always been, of course, that inflation, including energy inflation, began well before Russia’s Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in late February.”

Blamer Joe is like the cat peeing on the rug and pointing to the dog. He’s the kid with crumbs on his face all the while denying he raided the cookie jar. Will he ever stop playing the blame-shame-game? NO. He needs his mouth washed out with soap and a trip to the woodshed.