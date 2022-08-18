Joe Beelzebub Biden’s Silence on Churches and Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Speaks Volumes

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The door of a Roman Catholic Church suffers scorch damage from petrol bombs and paint after vandalism. File photo: Stephen Barnes, Shutter Stock, licensed.

Why is “devout Catholic” Joe Biden keeping his lips zipped on the violence committed against churches and crisis pregnancy centers? According to an article by Tommy Valentine at Catholic Vote, there have been vandalism and arson attacks against at least 69 churches, as well as 64 pro-life pregnancy centers, since the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

Valentine reported the attacks on Catholic churches have been widespread across the country, affecting 38 states. Hotspots with large clusters of attacks include New York City (19); Denver (10); Los Angeles (10); the D.C. area (9); Portland, Oregon (8); Seattle (7); Boston (7); Houston (4); Philadelphia (4); and Miami/South Florida (4). Some of the churches have been attacked multiple times.

According to Catholic Vote’s website, more than 60 pro-life pregnancy resource centers and offices of pro-life groups have been targeted and vandalized as well.

“The Biden administration has thus far refused to act to protect Catholic churches and stop these acts of domestic terrorism. In December 2021, Catholic Vote sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice (DOJ) calling on them to act, pointing to a federal statute which requires the Attorney General to investigate and prosecute such crimes,” asserted Valentine in his article.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The FBI issued a previous statement declaring that the attacks were under investigation, but we know the top bosses are busy trying to frame Donald Trump in order to sabotage another presidential election. Indeed, these are dark days for the land of liberty.

Townhall reports the new $1 million ad contrasts Biden’s inaction with the actions of President John F. Kennedy, the first Catholic president of the U.S., to stop violence targeting Catholic Churches in the 1960s. The video includes a clip of Kennedy saying that burning churches is “cowardly, as well as outrageous.”

Citizens with any firing brain neurons know that Joe Beelzebub Biden is as far from John F. Kennedy as the east is from the west.

People of faith need to step up and speak out for the safety and protection of churches and crisis pregnancy centers because Team Biden is not coming to the rescue.