Trump Foe Liz Cheney Easily Defeated in Wyoming GOP Primary; Considers 2024 White House Run

Congresswoman Liz Cheney has lost her Republican primary in Wyoming to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. Despite conceding her House seat Tuesday, she vowed to “do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.”

CASPER, WY – Wyoming Rep. and staunch opponent of former President Donald Trump, Liz Cheney, was easily defeated in Tuesday’s GOP primary by challenger Harriet Hageman – an attorney endorsed by Trump – by an approximate 30-point margin.

Cheney – who has served three terms in Congress – had been considered an underdog in this year’s primary due to the fact that she had come out as one of the most vocal critics of Trump during his tenure in the White House.

The backlash against Cheney within her party increased significantly following her vote to impeach Trump, her public denials of his claims that the 2020 election had been “stolen” from him due to fraud, as well as blaming the former President for provoking the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

It also didn’t help Cheney’s standing with Republicans when she would go on to serve as the Vice Chair of the House January 6 Committee, which is investigating the origins of the Capitol attack, including Trump’s alleged involvement in it.

Following her loss on Tuesday evening, Cheney doubled-down on her negative opinion of Trump, claiming that he is “a very grave threat and risk to our republic” and saying that she would continue to adhere to her previous vow to prevent him from running for President ever again.

“I have said since January 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office, and I mean it,” she said. “Our work is far from over.”

Cheney also noted that her loss represented the next chapter of her political career, but failed to elaborate upon what that might entail; however, when pressed by reporters, she admitted that running for President in 2024 – either as a Republican or an Independent, with either route putting her on a collision-course with Trump once again – is “something that I’m thinking about.”

Liz Cheney’s annihilation was a stunning rejection of our incompetent out-of-touch politicians – and anti-Trump Republican cry-babies should beware https://t.co/f7bYPQ5Lfm via @MailOnline — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 17, 2022 Liz Cheney just lost her Wyoming congressional seat by nearly 40 points and compared herself to Abraham Lincoln in her concession speech. She’s truly gone insane. pic.twitter.com/T0DlPBsF2K — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 17, 2022

As for Cheney’s new successor, Harriet Hageman – who will assume office when Cheney’s current term ends on January 3, 2023 – she is a Wyoming native with a law degree from the University of Wyoming who had previously unsuccessfully run for governor in 2018. Despite supporting Cheney’s previous bid for re-election in 2016, Hageman – who was backed by Trump – said that she chose to run against the incumbent because she “betrayed Wyoming, betrayed the country and she betrayed me” by opposing the former President.