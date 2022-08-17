Recently COVID Positive Biden Signs Inflation Reduction Act, Looks Dazed and Confused, Masks-Up, Shakes Hands With Everyone In Room

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday surrounded by co-sponsors of the bill, only to look confused and disoriented as the audience broke into a round of applause.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Concerns over the apparent state of Joe Biden’s mental acuity continued to be expressed by the public after the President signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday surrounded by co-sponsors of the bill, only to look confused and disoriented as the audience broke into a round of applause.

The House passed the bill Friday in a 220-207 vote after it had been passed days before by the Senate in a narrow party-line vote of 50-50, with Vice President Harris serving as the tiebreaker. The bill, one of the most successful legislative efforts by Democrats in recent months, aims to tackle the 40-year high inflation plaguing the country, as well as lower prescription drug prices, address climate change, reduce the deficit, and raise taxes on large corporations.

Biden, seated at a desk in the State Dining Room of the White House on Tuesday while flanked by fellow Democrats Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY), gave a brief speech before signing the bill into law.

Joe Biden looks confused after signing the inflation reduction act. pic.twitter.com/dAE7jokTS3 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) August 16, 2022 Biden takes off his mask to cough into his hand, signs the bill, gives the pen to Manchin, and then shakes hands with everyone in the room 🤡pic.twitter.com/CKNmRpGQZF — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 16, 2022

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“Let me say from the start: With this law, the American people won and the special interests lost,” Biden said. “We’re delivering results for the American people. We didn’t tear down. We built up. We didn’t look back. We look forward. And today offers further proof that the soul of America is vibrant, the future of America is bright, and the promise of America is real.”

However, upon signing the bill, Biden seemed to strangely react to the sudden burst of applause with befuddlement, suddenly appearing completely disoriented; he looked around while apparently in a tizzy. Biden then oddly attempted to hand the pen he used to sign the bill to Manchin, awkwardly holding out his outstretched arm to the West Virginia Senator until he finally noticed and took the pen from the President.

Biden’s behavior served to cement the growing concerns of many Americans – including an increasing number of Democrats – who currently fear for the state of his cognitive abilities following in the wake of a series of public missteps and verbal goofs that have left many questioning if the President should follow through on his promise to run for a second term in 2024.

Monday, 71-year-old Jill Biden who has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted, tested positive for COVID-19, and was reportedly experiencing ‘mild symptoms.’ The first-lady has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.