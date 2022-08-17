Op-Ed: The Rogue FBI Clique Is Hammering Their Own Nails Into The Proverbial Coffin

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke publicly from Washington Aug 11, 2022, three days after agents searched former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Photo credit: FOX 5 Washington DC / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Listen. Is that the funeral march I’m hearing off into the not-to-far distance? I think it’s the prelude for an incoming investigation into FBI corruption. “D’oh.” That’s Christopher Wray making the Homer Simpson sound when he realizes his goose is cooked – and then being burnt to a crisp.

An article in Townhall listed the reasons why the public has lost trust in the FBI over the years: “The Russian collusion hoax, the fake kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the fabrication of evidence to secure spy warrants on Trump campaign officials, and the actual spy operation, Crossfire Hurricane, on the Trump campaign itself has degraded the DOJ’s credibility with conservatives for years.”

But there’s more…Wait for it…Holy moly.

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) recently claimed that 14 FBI agents are coming forth and spilling the beans as protected whistleblowers after the Trump Mar-a-Lago home invasion. Can you hear the hammers pounding the nails?

In an opinion piece for the New York Post, Betsy McCaughey gets down to business. “The FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home has Americans worried whether this untethered federal agency is suddenly a threat to democracy. Truth is, the FBI has played politics from its inception in the 1930s. It has a long, tarnished history of resorting to deception, violence, and lawless methods in pursuit of its partisan goals…The FBI made Dr. Martin Luther King their No. 1 political target during the civil rights era…The American Civil Liberties Union deplored the FBI’s surveillance and raids against civil rights leaders, feminists, and leftists in the 1950s and 1960s.”

I can smell the bacon burning. Can you?

“Compromised: How Money and Politics Drive FBI Corruption” is a 2018 book by Seamus Bruner with Forward by Peter Schweizer. “Seamus Bruner and the Government Accountability Institute have spent years cataloging the widespread conflict-of-interests of the D.C. political class. They have found massive self-enrichment and political bias at the highest levels of government—including the Justice Department and the FBI. Indeed, the nation’s most important law enforcement agency has become so compromised that every major investigation should face intense scrutiny from the public, the media, and from Congress. James Comey, Robert Mueller, Andrew McCabe, and the rest of the recent FBI leadership should be forced to answer for the way the Bureau has abused the public trust under their watch.”

The coffin nails are going in deeper. Alas, a ceremony and a salute will not be in the funeral program. A dishonorable government agency does not deserve farewell kudos.

Listen. Can you hear it? A victory song will be playing when Republicans take back the congress in November and when Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. Will the FBI be defunded or reformed? Stay tuned.