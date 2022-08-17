Op-Ed: Kudos to Elizabeth Stauffer at The Washington Examiner

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The Washington Examiner, an conservative news website and weekly magazine based in Washington, D.C. File photo: II.studio, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – You go Elizabeth Stauffer! I am applauding her recent commentary in The Washington Examiner about the Biden Administration sending our country into a downward spiral. Woo-hoo. My hands are clapping for this plucky reporter.

I agree – Team Biden is throwing Americans down a deep rabbit hole. Biden’s censorship cabal is flushing freedom of speech down the commode bowl. The White House has become a den of thieves – trying to steal our civil liberties. And Joe’s smug thugs are out of control and rampaging against justice.

The following are excerpts from Stauffer’s opinion piece:

On all fronts, both domestic and foreign, Democrats are pushing this country into a downward spiral. The cumulative effect of 19 months of deliberately destructive, anti-American decisions has brought us to a perilous moment in history. If this continues, we won’t need to worry about Russia or China taking us down — we’ll have done that ourselves.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



It’s not only the ‘elected’ Democratic politicians we see and hear from every day who are responsible. The rot runs far deeper. Over the past decade, virtually every U.S. agency has become hopelessly corrupted. Once highly respected institutions such as the DOJ, the FBI, the CIA, and the State Department have been infested with liberal bureaucrats who work behind the scenes to advance and support a leftist agenda. Even the military under the leadership of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has lost its apolitical status.

Whatever you care to call this network of unelected career bureaucrats — the permanent government, the deep state, the administrative state — they’ve come to wield tremendous power, and we are now seeing the effects of their handiwork. The next Republican to occupy the White House must conduct a thorough purge of this army of worker drones who work with Democrats to undermine our freedoms systematically.

The time is now for freedom-loving citizens to speak out against our oppressors in high places. The time is now for unity among alternative media platforms on behalf of the U.S. Constitution. The time is now to keep the message of tyranny in our nation before the people.

Please encourage everyone is your circle to vote in the November elections. Make your voice heard.