Crime

COPS: Charlotte High School Teacher Was Hiding Missing Endangered Juvenile In Port Charlotte Home

By Joe Mcdermott
Kelly Simpson
According to authorities, while investigators were attempting to locate the juvenile who was reported missing by his parents on Friday, August 12, 2022, information they received led them to the home of 31 year-old Kelly Simpson who is currently employed as a Charlotte County High School English Teacher. Photo: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – A missing teen has been recovered safely while concealed inside a teacher’s Port Charlotte home. According to authorities, while investigators were attempting to locate the juvenile who was reported missing by his parents on Friday, August 12, 2022, information they received led them to the home of 31 year-old Kelly Simpson.

Investigators successfully recovered the juvenile inside the home of Simpson who was placed under arrest for interfering with the custody of a minor after picking the juvenile up from an unknown location and concealing him inside her home while also having knowledge of his missing endangered status. Simpson is currently employed by Charlotte County Public Schools as a Charlotte High School English Teacher.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101. Any person who has knowledge of the whereabouts of a missing juvenile or assists with the concealment of a juvenile can be charged with a crime.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

