Op-Ed: Biden the Emperor and Fauci the Pied Piper – Losing Our Freedoms is No Fairy Tale

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Why are American’s acquiescing to Joe Biden, the Emperor with no clothes? Why are Americans following Anthony Fauci, the Pied Piper. Remember when your mother retorted, “Well, if all your friends wanted to jump off a cliff, I guess you would do it.”

“When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind.” —C.S. Lewis

“So off went the Emperor in procession under his splendid canopy. Everyone in the streets and the windows said, “Oh, how fine are the Emperor’s new clothes! Don’t they fit him to perfection? And see his long train!” Nobody would confess that he couldn’t see anything, for that would prove him either unfit for his position, or a fool. No costume the Emperor had worn before was ever such a complete success.” How did Hans Christian Andersen, the tale’s author, describe Biden so long ago?

What is going on in America? I’ve listed five options.

Option one. American citizens really-truly-really believe the information put out by the Biden/Fauci administration. They cannot fathom that the leaders of the greatest democracy in the world would tell falsehoods and hold hidden agendas. Censorship controls mainstream media. We assume our leaders will do the right thing. After all, this is the United States of America! We are governed by the U.S. Constitution and the government has checks and balances.

Option two. Massive psychosis has taken over and people have succumbed to fear-mongering propaganda by so-called expert scientists who threaten other experts for disagreeing. They cannot fathom that Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, would deceive America and the world in a Wuhan-Gate scandal.

“The Wuhan Cover-Up: How US Health Officials Conspired with the Chinese Military to Hide the Origins of COVID-19,” is an eye-opening book by Robert Kennedy, Jr. “The Wuhan Cover-up pulls back the curtain on how the US government increase in biosecurity spending after the 2001 terror attacks led Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to set in motion a plan to transform the NIAID into a de facto Defense Department agency.”

“Fact: Dr. Anthony Fauci, without a doubt, knew the National Institutes of Health (NIH) granted funds for gain-of-function research to the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab,” proclaims Rand Paul on The National Review’s website.

Definition of Pied Piper according to the Merriam Webster dictionary. 1. one that offers strong but delusive enticement. 2. a leader who makes irresponsible promises. 3. a charismatic person who attracts followers.

Option three. Citizens trust Big Pharma about vaccines. The Big Pharma family brought the opioid crisis to the United States and profited from the addictions and deaths of human beings. If a thief robbed your house, why would you open the door and invite him/her in again? Here, take more of my health and wealth. That is not logical.

Option four. The younger generation of Americans have either forgotten history or they have not digested it. Faulty ideology reigns. They don’t question the powers of powerful political personas. Socialism is viewed as free education, free healthcare, free rent, free food.

Option five. Individuals want their own team to win, regardless of the cost to the fans. Competition fuels the frenzy. My political party is superior to your political party. Bickering, dickering, snickering. Players and pawns.

Folks, losing our freedoms is no fairy tale.