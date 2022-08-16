Overhead Helicopter Video Captured Late Actress Anne Heche Struggling for Life On Stretcher After Los Angeles Car Crash

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

As the overhead helicopter filmed the chaotic scene, late actress Anne Heche – who appears to be covered with a white blanket – can be seen springing upright while the stretcher is being placed into the ambulance File photo: Featureflash Photo Agency, Shutter Stock, licensed. California crash scene, FOX 32 Chicago, YouTube.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Late actress Anne Heche was caught on video taken from an overhead news helicopter sitting up on a stretcher and struggling with paramedics who were attempting to load the severely injured actress into an ambulance after she devastatingly crashed her vehicle into a Los Angeles home back on August 5.

Heche, 53 – who had a well-documented history of struggles with mental illness and substance abuse – was involved in two car crashes in the Mar Vista neighborhood on that day, first when the Mini Clubman she was driving hit a garage at an apartment complex, and second when she crashed into a house, resulting in a fire that left her severely burned and the home itself, leaving it structurally compromised and uninhabitable.

The house fire resulting from the crash required 59 firefighters 65 minutes to extinguish the fire and rescue Heche, at which time the actress – known primarily for film roles in the 1990’s – was loaded by paramedics onto a stretcher and wheeled to a nearby ambulance.

As the overhead helicopter filmed the chaotic scene, Heche – who appears to be covered with a white blanket – can be seen springing upright while the stretcher is being placed into the ambulance, at which time she begins gesturing wildly while seemingly struggling with paramedics, who eventually managed to place the actress into the vehicle and take her to a local area hospital.

Heche – whom law enforcement said was “deemed to be under the influence and acting erratically” at the time – was later reported to be in a coma in critical condition, with medical ventilation required for a pulmonary injury. She was later declared brain dead on August 11 due to an anoxic brain injury, but was kept on life support for organ donation, as per her previously expressed wishes.

After donor recipients had been found, Heche was removed from life support on August 14, at which time she passed away.