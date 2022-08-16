ADVERTISEMENT

Op-Ed: What? Global AI Automated System to Censor Internet Users – Heck NO

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher.

Censor
The article received so much pushback, a disqualifier statement of ownership was needed. File photo: DVKi, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH   Once again, the World Economic Forum (WEF) is betting on clueless or naïve citizens to chew, swallow, and digest their most recent tactic to censor Internet information. And obviously, the article received so much pushback, a disqualifier statement of ownership was needed: 

Readers: Please be aware that this article has been shared on websites that routinely misrepresent content and spread misinformation. We ask you to note the following: 1) The content of this article is the opinion of the author, not the World Economic Forum. 2) Please read the piece for yourself. The Forum is committed to publishing a wide array of voices and misrepresenting content only diminishes open conversations. 

The opinion piece by Inbal Goldberger promotes artificial intelligence as the censorship czar to prevent and interrupt freedom of speech. Goldberger supposedly wants to ferret out hate speech, online abuse, and misinformation. Sounds like she has a lot in common with Team Biden. 

Goldberger writes, “To overcome the barriers of traditional detection methodologies, we propose a new framework: rather than relying on AI to detect at scale and humans to review edge cases, an intelligence-based approach is crucial.” 

So, the censor cabal at Twitter, Facebook, Google, Instagram and other social media platforms are not doing a good enough job of destroying the First Amendment, so the WEF has to step in and fix it. 

Goldberger continues, “By bringing human-curated, multi-language, off-platform intelligence into learning sets, AI will then be able to detect nuanced, novel online abuses at scale, before they reach mainstream platforms. Supplementing this smarter automated detection with human expertise to review edge cases and identify false positives and negatives and then feeding those findings back into training sets will allow us to create AI with human intelligence baked in. This more intelligent AI gets more sophisticated with each moderation decision, eventually allowing near-perfect detection, at scale.” 

Let me ponder, reflect, and ask a few questions: Does the “You’ll own nothing and you be happy about it” guy (aka, Klaus Schwab Founder of WEF) want to silence anyone-anywhere-anyhow that criticizes his future totalitarian empire? Will the WEF censorship team be in charge of a worldwide system that collects info on all technology users and remove posts based on a global AI engine that sees all and hears all? Who decides what is acceptable and what is not? Will they dispatch the censorship police to your front door to drag you away on a vacation – to a reeducation camp?  

Citizens of sovereign nations that cherish freedom of speech will absolutely oppose the madness of AI communistic censorship. If we wanted our civil rights destroyed, we would relocate to China or North Korea.  

Hmmm. Do haters of free speech have any hobbies or do they spend all their waking hours figuring out ways to squash the ideas and viewpoints of others that disagree with mainstream propaganda? Get a pet or take a course in painting. Censor yourself and leave the rest of us alone. 

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator and lives in Southern Ohio.

