Op-Ed: The Lowdown on the Lefty’s Library Weasel and the FBI’s Pursuit of Documents

The National Archives governs federal records and information policy for the executive branch and preserves and makes available the records of the judicial and legislative branches. File photo: Jonathan Weiss, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – In a recent opinion piece for Townhall, John Nantz retired FBI agent, revealed the rest of the story concerning the FBI raid/home invasion on former President Donald Trump’s residence in Florida on August 8.

Nantz reported, “Interestingly, The raid on Trump’s estate was requested by David Ferriero, former National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) Director. Ferriero is the same individual who refused to request DOJ involvement in Hillary Clinton’s criminal negligence, even after receiving a request from Senator Chuck Grassley to do so. Apparently, NARA only cares about classified documents if there is a Republican presidential election to thwart. As a tangential note, former President Barack Obama absconded with approximately 33 million pages of government documents with not so much as a twitch from NARA.”

Via a Fox News report, “David Ferriero, who served as the director of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) from November 2009 until he retired this past April, said in a February letter to House Oversight Committee leadership that his staff had started communicating with the Department of Justice (DOJ) earlier this year.”

So, the weasel cannot be fired because he retired – how convenient. Ferriero left the henhouse before he could face the consequences. Where is he now? Sipping a pina colada on an unknown Caribbean island.

Who’s next in line to take the fall for the unprecedented and inexcusable FBI dupe and swoop incursion? Stay tuned.