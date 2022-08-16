Op-Ed: Michael Flynn, a Patriot, a Hero, and a Man of God: He Survived an Attack by the Deep State

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Retired General Michael Flynn exposed the corruption in both the FBI and the DOJ before and after the 2020 election was stolen. File photo: Mark Reinstein, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Retired General Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, penned an eye-opening, no a horrific, opinion piece for the Western Journal. The title of his 2021 article is chilling: “5 Lessons I Learned When the Deep State Came After Me and My Family.”

I’m providing a few passages, but I suggest that you read the entire gut-wrenching article.

Excerpts:

God enabled me to endure a yearslong campaign by the left to destroy me and my family. They wanted me to serve as an example to anyone who would defy the entrenched bureaucrats of the swamp.

I must confess that I am rarely one to wear my faith on my sleeve, but fighting with the deep state taught me just how faithful our God is. Even when so many of my friends and colleagues abandoned me, God never did. In fact, going through those trials only brought him closer. Make faith an essential part of your battle strategy today.

The forces arrayed against us are great. They have money, power and privilege on their side. They want to force the neck of every hardworking American into the yoke of servitude and taxation. They want to force our mouths into the muzzle of Big Tech censorship and cancel culture. They want to take our children from us, forcing them to look to Big Brother government rather than those who truly love them.

There can be no retreat and no surrender… Our battleground is here. Our shield is faith. Our sword is truth. Victory is ours if we do not cower in the face of evil and oppression.

Flynn exposed the corruption in both the FBI and the DOJ before and after the 2020 election was stolen. And he revealed how the Deep State went after him to get to President Donald Trump. Flynn endured the debacle of a kangaroo court and a smear campaign in mainstream media, however on November 25, 2020, he was issued a presidential pardon by Trump.

Someday, the rest of the story will be told – when the timing is right, but for now Flynn has been vindicated in the highest court of the land – God’s court.

“A Letter to America: The Time to Fight for Your Faith and is Now,” is Flynn’s inspirational book to freedom-loving citizens. “We can no longer pretend that these dark forces are going to go away by mere prayer alone. Prayers matter, but action is required. This action is needed at the local, state and federal levels. Action is also required in the economic, media, clerical and ecclesiastical realms…Do you think Christians in America need to stand up and act?…America will never give in to evil. Americans work together to solve problems. We do not and should not ever allow anarchy and the evil forces behind it to operate on any street in our nation.”

God bless America. And God Bless Michael Flynn.