Op-Ed: Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) – Americans Must Oppose the Digital Dollar

From the Federal horse’s own mouth: Like existing forms of money, a CBDC would enable the general public to make digital payments. File photo: Pedrosala, Shutter Stock, licensed.

ORTSMOUTH, OH –Freedom-loving Americans must oppose a cashless society that allows big government to spy on every financial transaction we make. It’s the ushering in of a surveillance money system. From the Federal horse’s own mouth: “While the Federal Reserve has made no decisions on whether to pursue or implement a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, we have been exploring the potential benefits and risks of CBDCs from a variety of angles, including through technological research and experimentation. Our key focus is on whether and how a CBDC could improve on an already safe and efficient U.S. domestic payments system.”

What exactly is CBDC?

“CBDC is generally defined as a digital liability of a central bank that is widely available to the general public. Today in the United States, Federal Reserve notes (i.e., physical currency) are the only type of central bank money available to the general public. Like existing forms of money, a CBDC would enable the general public to make digital payments. As a liability of the Federal Reserve, however, a CBDC would be the safest digital asset available to the general public, with no associated credit or liquidity risk.”

Citizens, do you want the government to have even more control over your money?

“But the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (“CBDC”), the total destruction of our financial privacy and security, will cause permanent, profound damage to the liberty of all Americans,” asserts Ron Paul, former Texas Senator.

A recent article in The Washington Standard proclaims, “The endgame is to total control of the slaves with a cash-free system. Those at the top will fully control a central bank digital currency or CBDC, and once they roll it out, it’s game over for the slave class. Executive Order 14067 signed by Joe Biden gives the ruling class the power to create CBDCs, distribute them at will, take them from you when they want, and just shut it off if you do something they don’t like.”

Let’s review logic. If the Federal Reserve is the biggest economy scam in U.S. history, why would citizens trust an unprecedented policy and movement to a central bank (aka, one-world bank) that would endanger the privacy and security of American money.

Rep. Tom Emmer (MN–R) introduced legislation prohibiting the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for retail use in January of 2022. Sen. Ted Cruz (TX-R) introduced companion legislation to Rep. Emmer’s bill prohibiting unilateral Fed control of a U.S. digital currency.

“Specifically, the legislation prohibits the Federal Reserve from developing a direct-to-consumer CBDC which could be used as a financial surveillance tool by the federal government, similar to what is currently happening in China. The bill aims to maintain the dollar’s dominance without competing with the private sector.”

American citizens that love freedom and adhere to the U.S. Constitution are against The New World Order, a One-World Central Bank, and a One-World Religion. We oppose the self-appointed wannabe world dictator Klaus Schwab, Founder of the World Economic Forum (aka, Great Reset, New World Order).

Tell your U.S. representatives to oppose any scheme to create a digital FED currency. Share my op-ed article on social media. Write a Letter to the Editor of your local newspaper. Now is the time to raise your voice and be heard.