Op-Ed: Adios Fancy Nancy – DeSantis is in the House

Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds Unite and Win Rally for Trump Backed Candidates in AZ August 14, 2022. Image credit: Rumble / Right Side Broadcasting Network.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – In a recent speech in Arizona, Gov. Ron DeSantis rocked the conservative party with predictions about the November midterm elections. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was put on notice.

“We’re gonna be fighting back against lockdown politicians all over this country who ruined people’s lives,” DeSantis proclaimed to the cheering patriots. “And we’re gonna be fighting back against a failed Congress which will result in the retirement of Nancy Pelosi.”

But wait. After the Republicans clean out the FBI and DOJ, there needs to be an investigation of Pelosi with the end result being a new orange outfit, a new roommate, and a new residence.

Even Joe Rogan, on his Spotify show, called out fancy Nancy being able to own stock options even though she’s in a power position to regulate the industries from which she is profiting.

We need to hear an outcry from Martha Stewart. Her involvement in an illegal insider trading scandal led to an arrest and five-month prison sentence.

An article in The Washington Examiner asserts, “By now, conservatives across the country are familiar with the double standards of the Left and the bias of the liberal media. But the case of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband and his illegal stock trades has elevated the undeniable hypocrisy of the Left to new heights.”

Maybe matching orange jumpsuits for both Nancy and Paul. Hold on – it’s an even bigger family affair.

According to the New York Post, “Paul Pelosi Jr., the son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has reportedly been linked to at least five business entities under investigation by authorities for alleged fraud.”

Will the Pelosi family crash and burn in the near future? Or ride off into the sunset with their millions? Stay tuned – DeSantis is in the House.