Hernando County’s Very Own “Big Nasty” Back In County Lockup After Failure To Meet Requirements For Sexual Predator

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to county records, Robin Dwayne Nelson (aka “Big Nasty”) has a slew of additional previous arrests for robbery, battery, burglary, kidnapping, obstructing of justice, criminal mischief, contempt of court, probation violations, marijuana-possession and possession of obscene material. Photo: Hernando County Detention Center

SPRING HILL, FL – Having been adjudicated guilty on the multiple charges spanning from 1993 to 2021, Robin Dwayne Nelson (aka “Big Nasty”) was designated by a court as a Sexual Predator. According to Hernando County authorities, in 1993, Nelson was charged with Sexual Battery/Coerce Child by an Adult and two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery to a Child Under 16; in 1994, Nelson was charged with Sexual Battery/Coerce Child by Adult and in 2021, Unlawful Sexual Activity with Minors 16/17 Years of Age, all of which were in Hernando County.

According to authorities, upon being released from prison in 2022, Nelson returned to Hernando County. As a designated a Sexual Predator, Nelson was required to register with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, his county of residence, within 48-hours of being released. According to authorities, Nelson reported his address as “transient” meaning he was homeless. Nelson later reported establishing residency in Spring Hill, but soon thereafter, again reported his address as transient.

On July 1, 2022, during an investigation into Nelson’s transient status, detectives told Nelson he would need to report to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office every 30 days to complete transient check-ins as required by Florida Statutes 775.21 and that he was required to obtain a valid Florida driver’s license or ID card. Failure to comply with these requirements constitutes a third-degree felony.

On August 2, 2022, Nelson reported to the Hernando Sheriff’s Office for his first 30-day check in. During this visit, Nelson was placed under arrest, as detectives say they had probable cause to indicate Nelson failed to meet the listed requirements for a sexual predator. During first appearance, Nelson’s bond was set at $4,000. Nelson, who remains in the Hernando County Detention Center, was ordered by the court to wear a GPS ankle monitor upon his release.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



According to county records, Nelson has a slew of additional previous arrests for robbery, battery, burglary, kidnapping, obstructing of justice, criminal mischief, contempt of court, probation violations, marijuana-possession and possession of obscene material.