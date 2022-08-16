ADVERTISEMENT

Hernando County’s Very Own “Big Nasty” Back In County Lockup After Failure To Meet Requirements For Sexual Predator

By Joe Mcdermott
Big Nasty
According to county records, Robin Dwayne Nelson (aka “Big Nasty”) has a slew of additional previous arrests for robbery, battery, burglary, kidnapping, obstructing of justice, criminal mischief, contempt of court, probation violations, marijuana-possession and possession of obscene material. Photo: Hernando County Detention Center

SPRING HILL, FL – Having been adjudicated guilty on the multiple charges spanning from 1993 to 2021, Robin Dwayne Nelson (aka “Big Nasty”) was designated by a court as a Sexual Predator. According to Hernando County authorities, in 1993, Nelson was charged with Sexual Battery/Coerce Child by an Adult and two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery to a Child Under 16; in 1994, Nelson was charged with Sexual Battery/Coerce Child by Adult and in 2021, Unlawful Sexual Activity with Minors 16/17 Years of Age, all of which were in Hernando County.

According to authorities, upon being released from prison in 2022, Nelson returned to Hernando County. As a designated a Sexual Predator, Nelson was required to register with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, his county of residence, within 48-hours of being released. According to authorities, Nelson reported his address as “transient” meaning he was homeless. Nelson later reported establishing residency in Spring Hill, but soon thereafter, again reported his address as transient.

On July 1, 2022, during an investigation into Nelson’s transient status, detectives told Nelson he would need to report to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office every 30 days to complete transient check-ins as required by Florida Statutes 775.21 and that he was required to obtain a valid Florida driver’s license or ID card. Failure to comply with these requirements constitutes a third-degree felony.

On August 2, 2022, Nelson reported to the Hernando Sheriff’s Office for his first 30-day check in. During this visit, Nelson was placed under arrest, as detectives say they had probable cause to indicate Nelson failed to meet the listed requirements for a sexual predator. During first appearance, Nelson’s bond was set at $4,000. Nelson, who remains in the Hernando County Detention Center, was ordered by the court to wear a GPS ankle monitor upon his release.

According to county records, Nelson has a slew of additional previous arrests for robbery, battery, burglary, kidnapping, obstructing of justice, criminal mischief, contempt of court, probation violations, marijuana-possession and possession of obscene material.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

