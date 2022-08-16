Dick Morris: Mar-a-Lago Raid Was Search For Documents To Prove Trump Led Revolution; Invoke 14th Amendment Preventing 2024 Run

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Dick Morris, former advisor to President Bill Clinton, was interviewed on Sunday and explained why the FBI raided Trump’s residence – his take of the political home invasion of a former USA President. File photo: Gino Santa Maria, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Dick Morris, longtime friend of Donald Trump and unofficial political consultant, was recently interviewed on Newsmax. Morris explained why the FBI raided Trump’s residence – his take of the political home invasion of a former USA President. Members of the Deep State cabal were desperately seeking documents to expose Trump as the instigator of the January 6 protest/riot and to prove he led the revolution. Why? The Fourteenth Amendment has a clause that says if a person engages in insurrection against the U.S. government, he/she can no longer hold a government office.

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, SHALL HAVE ENGAGED IN INSURRECTION OR REBELLION AGAINST THE SAME, OR GIVEN AID OR COMFORT TO THE ENEMIES THEREOF. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Interesting viewpoint and the opposite of mainstream media’s spin.

“The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback,” is Morris’s 2022 book. He insists that “Conservatives and MAGA supporters must realize that there are new rules. The Democrats, Big Media, Soros, and the Deep State have decided Trump must be stopped at any cost.”

The first half of Morris’ book explains in detail what happened in the 2020 election. “The words attributed to Russian dictator Joseph Stalin were not lost on the Democratic Party. In fact, they became the party’s moto in 2020. To quote: “It’s not the people who vote that count; it’s the people who count the votes” that matter.”

The second half of his book discusses why Trump must be elected in 2024. What’s the winning Trump message? “The Democrats will transform America into a nation none of us will recognize by destroying social, cultural, economic, and political freedoms.”

Yes, I agree with Morris. Team Biden is flushing our freedoms down his tyrannical toilet bowl along with our economy and the socio/cultural fabric of what makes America the greatest country in the world.

Morris is also the author of “Armageddon: How Trump Can Beat Hillary,” his 2016 book that outlined the strategy for Trump to beat Clinton:

Our last chance to stop socialist uniformity, corruption and executive usurpation.

Our last chance to curb welfare programs that are destroying the economic and social fabric of the nation.

Our last chance to secure our border and keep our sovereignty.

Our last chance to stand up against ISIS and terrorism.

Our last chance to protect the Second Amendment.

Morris was right about the 2016 election, but will he hit the target in 2024?

Folks, the future of America, the land of liberty, is in the hands of Almighty God. The United States belongs to God — the Creator and Giver of freedom. And if God decides that Donald Trump is to be elected again, then it will be done. And the gates of Hell will not prevail against God’s plan.