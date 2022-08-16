COPS: Suspect Who Fled Oakland Park Hit-and-Run of Two Year Old Caught on Surveillance Checking for Front End Damage Half Mile From Scene

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The new surveillance video shows the driver pulling into a parking lot about a half mile from where the hit-and-run occurred. The individual can be seen exiting a burgundy 2018-2022 Ford Edge and walking around the vehicle. The subject then appears to check the car’s front passenger side.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park District detectives released surveillance video of a hit-and-run driver that struck a two-year-old child. Investigators are asking anyone with information on the subject’s identity to contact authorities.

According to detectives, the crime occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel responded to the hit-and-run crash near Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue in Oakland Park. There while on scene, emergency crews located a two-year-old child that had been hit by a car. Paramedics transported the child to a nearby hospital with injuries listed as not life-threatening.

The new surveillance video shows the driver pulling into a parking lot about a half mile from where the hit-and-run occurred. The individual can be seen exiting a burgundy 2018-2022 Ford Edge and walking around the vehicle. The subject then appears to check the car’s front passenger side.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle’s whereabouts is urged to contact Oakland Park Det. Shelby Campbell at 954-202-3131, or to submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.