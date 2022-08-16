ADVERTISEMENT

COPS: Suspect Who Fled Oakland Park Hit-and-Run of Two Year Old Caught on Surveillance Checking for Front End Damage Half Mile From Scene

By Jessica Mcfadyen
OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park District detectives released surveillance video of a hit-and-run driver that struck a two-year-old child. Investigators are asking anyone with information on the subject’s identity to contact authorities. 

According to detectives, the crime occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel responded to the hit-and-run crash near Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue in Oakland Park. There while on scene, emergency crews located a two-year-old child that had been hit by a car. Paramedics transported the child to a nearby hospital with injuries listed as not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle’s whereabouts is urged to contact Oakland Park Det. Shelby Campbell at 954-202-3131, or to submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

