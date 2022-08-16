Alec Baldwin Declares He Never Pulled Trigger on “Rust” Set, Says Everybody Knows “Exactly What Happened”

While talking with now free agent, Chris Como on his new radio show, , “The Chris Cuomo Project,” Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin declared again that he never pulled the trigger on the gun that fired the fatal shot that left a film’s director hospitalized and cinematographer dead, saying that everyone on the set of the film “Rust” knows “exactly what happened.”

On October 21, 2021, Baldwin, 63, was filming on the set of the now-cancelled western movie at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when he discharged a gun being used as a prop, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, 48.

In February, Hutchins’ family – she left behind a husband and one child – filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others involved in the production of the doomed movie.

While being interviewed Tuesday on Chris Cuomo’s YouTube show, “The Chris Cuomo Project,” Baldwin insisted that a safety official on the set of the now-cancelled western movie had told him the weapon was “cold,” meaning that it was not loaded with bullets. The actor then went on to say that he had been practicing a shooting technique known as “fanning” when the fateful discharge took place.

“If you pull the hammer back far enough – the hammer didn’t lock – it would fire the bullet without you pulling the trigger,” he said.

Baldwin, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in connection with the accidentally shooting, doubled down on that stance yet again on Tuesday, insinuating that the Rust crew was on his side.

“Everyone on set knows what happened that day,” he said. “Everyone who was there knows exactly what happened and exactly who is to blame.”

Baldwin’s insistence flies in stark contrast with an FBI report released this past weekend that noted the firearm the actor was using in the scene, F.lli Pietta 45 Long Colt Revolver, is not able to be fired unless the trigger itself was pulled. Baldwin’s lawyer released a statement addressing the report, calling the FBI’s findings “misconstrued.”

“The gun fired in testing only one time – without having to pull the trigger – when the hammer was pulled back and the gun was broken in two different places,” he said.

In March, in response to the wrongful death lawsuit filed against him by Hutchins family, Baldwin essentially blamed the cinematographer herself for her own death, saying that he had simply been following the instructions she had given him at the time.

Later in the interview with Cuomo, Baldwin decried the media’s coverage of the tragic incident, claiming that he has been painted as the bad guy.