38-Year-Old Ocala Man Arrested For Sexual Activity With Victim Under 12; Major Crimes Detectives Seeking Other Victims

According to authorities, Rogelio Argote Munoz, 38, of Ocala, was arrested for lewd or lascivious conduct, lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age, and attempted sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age.

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Monday, August 15, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detectives arrested Rogelio Argote Munoz, 38, for lewd or lascivious conduct, lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age, and attempted sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age.

According to authorities, on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., deputies responded to Golden Hills Mobile Home Park in response to a report that Argote Munoz had molested a juvenile victim. Further investigation revealed that Argote Munoz invited the juvenile to his home and lured the child into his bedroom to feed baby chickens. Once inside, Argote Munoz exposed his genitals while rubbing against the victim. Argote Munoz then proceeded to molest the child and attempt to sexually batter him. The victim also told detectives similar incidents occurred previously and that Argote Munoz claimed to have performed sexual acts with other children. Argote Munoz was taken into custody and interviewed and later placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains.

Due to the nature of these crimes and the defendant’s statement that there are other victims, MCSO believes Argote Munoz may have victimized other children. If you have any information about sexual abuse perpetrated by Argote Munoz, please call Detective Hartigan at 352-368-3535.