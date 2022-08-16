ADVERTISEMENT

38-Year-Old Ocala Man Arrested For Sexual Activity With Victim Under 12; Major Crimes Detectives Seeking Other Victims

By Joe Mcdermott
MARION COUNTY, FL – On Monday, August 15, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detectives arrested Rogelio Argote Munoz, 38, for lewd or lascivious conduct, lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age, and attempted sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age.

According to authorities, on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., deputies responded to Golden Hills Mobile Home Park in response to a report that Argote Munoz had molested a juvenile victim. Further investigation revealed that Argote Munoz invited the juvenile to his home and lured the child into his bedroom to feed baby chickens. Once inside, Argote Munoz exposed his genitals while rubbing against the victim. Argote Munoz then proceeded to molest the child and attempt to sexually batter him. The victim also told detectives similar incidents occurred previously and that Argote Munoz claimed to have performed sexual acts with other children. Argote Munoz was taken into custody and interviewed and later placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains.

Due to the nature of these crimes and the defendant’s statement that there are other victims, MCSO believes Argote Munoz may have victimized other children. If you have any information about sexual abuse perpetrated by Argote Munoz, please call Detective Hartigan at 352-368-3535.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
