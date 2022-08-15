Op-Ed: Why Are World Leaders Catering to Klaus Schwab, a Self-Appointed Wanna-Be World Dictator?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

A poster with World Economic Forum director Klaus Schwab hangs in various places in the Netherlands. The Great Reset. File photo: Rijdende Redactie, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Oh, yes indeed. I am confused, perplexed, mystified. What is going on? My befuddled brain goes around and around in circles trying to make sense of it all. What is the magnetism attracting intelligent individuals and high-ranking leaders to embrace the totalitarian agenda of Klaus Schwab?

Go peruse the list of members and the participants that attend his annual meetings and conferences for yourself at the World Economic Forum (WEF) website.

The Malone Institute, founded by critical mRNA researcher Dr. Robert Malone, has published a list of the approximately 3,800 graduates of the WEF’s Global Leaders of Tomorrow and Young Global Leaders and a list of the U.S. Politicians -WEF Graduates.

Klaus Schwab, Founder of WEF is treated like royalty. Well, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II – Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (KCMG) – so perhaps Schwab believes he is royalty.

What is the honey that draws the flies to the WEF? The pretense of saving the planet and humanity. The privilege to be placed at the top of the power pyramid above the peasants? An opportunity to be an elite member of an exclusive club?

“The Forum Members community represents outstanding firms from around the globe that are among the world’s top innovators, market shapers, disruptors, including niche market leaders and regional champions…As of January 2016, the community of Forum Members comprises more than 390 firms from over 60 countries. Membership is by invitation only and a result of a diligent review of selection criteria.”

Haven’t the WEF members read any of Schwab’s books? “COVID-19: The Great Reset” was published in 2020 and outlines a post-pandemic global plot to change the economies of the world.

From the mouth of Klaus Schwab:

“The world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

No person with a working brain can misinterpret Schwab’s famous slogan: “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it.” However, I cannot insinuate that I know the exact motives for the WEF members. Without a doubt, some are delusional do-gooders.

“Another way of describing the goal of the Great Reset is “capitalism with Chinese characteristics”—a two-tiered economy, with profitable monopolies and the state on top and socialism for the majority below,” according to a 2022 article for The World Tribune.

What does the future look like for the WEF?

“In 2015, the Forum was formally recognized as an international organization. It is now on the next phase of its journey as the global platform for public-private cooperation… The Forum employs over 700 people, with its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, and additional offices in New York, San Francisco, Beijing and Tokyo.”

Obviously, the WEF continues to grow its membership and advance its agenda. And Schwab’s tyrannical tentacles reach far and wide as his malevolent manifesto spreads cancerous communism.

What does the future look like for sovereign nations?

“Today, leftists and progressives are at the leading edge of the globalist agenda. They sit poised like a loaded spring ready to explode at every crisis to create global change and increase control. To the globalists, this ultimately means establishing supranational governing authorities. This will eventually include a true governing World Parliament with authority over all nations, a World Court to rule on global legal disputes, a World Revenue Service for global taxation, and ultimately a world leader to move all countries into their global socialist vision of utopia.”

Hark! American citizens across the land of liberty are wising up, standing up, and speaking out for freedom. People of faith, the time for prayer and unity is now. And please vote in the upcoming election.