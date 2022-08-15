Op-Ed: What the Heck? The World in 2030 According to the World Economic Forum

World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland). Jan 19, 2017. File photo: Drop of Light, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – In 8 years, what will the world look like? The World Economic Forum (aka New World Order, Liberal World Order, Great Reset, Global Reset) predicts a future that looks a lot like China’s country of communism. “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it,” proclaims Founder Klaus Schwab. At least Xi Jinping knows his citizens are not happy by a totalitarian government. China’s history of resistance movements and fighting for civil rights tells the story of the desire for freedom embedded deep into the human heart.

Klaus and his undercover army of socialists, communists, fascists, and Marxists are not using physical force and violence (yet). Instead, they are waging psychological warfare and fearmongering. Pretending to be do-gooders, they throw money at countries around the globe for special projects to save the environment from the bogus human destruction of carbon emissions.

“Never attempt to win by force what can be won by deception.” ― Niccolò Machiavelli, The Prince

The following 2016 predictions are from the WEF website by Ceri Parker, Commissioning Editor of the Agenda. and the WEF’s Global Future Council.

Excerpts:

1. All products will have become services. “I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes,” writes Danish MP Ida Auken. Shopping is a distant memory in the city of 2030, whose inhabitants have cracked clean energy and borrow what they need on demand. It sounds utopian, until she mentions that her every move is tracked and outside the city live swathes of discontents, the ultimate depiction of a society split in two.

2. There is a global price on carbon. China took the lead in 2017 with a market for trading the right to emit a tonne of CO2, setting the world on a path towards a single carbon price and a powerful incentive to ditch fossil fuels, predicts Jane Burston, Head of Climate and Environment at the UK’s National Physical Laboratory. Europe, meanwhile, found itself at the centre of the trade in cheap, efficient solar panels, as prices for renewables fell sharply.

3. US dominance is over. We have a handful of global powers. Nation states will have staged a comeback, writes Robert Muggah, Research Director at the Igarapé Institute. Instead of a single force, a handful of countries – the U.S., Russia, China, Germany, India and Japan chief among them – show semi-imperial tendencies. However, at the same time, the role of the state is threatened by trends including the rise of cities and the spread of online identities.

4. Farewell hospital, hello home-spital. Technology will have further disrupted disease, writes Melanie Walker, a medical doctor and World Bank advisor. The hospital as we know it will be on its way out, with fewer accidents thanks to self-driving cars and great strides in preventive and personalised medicine. Scalpels and organ donors are out, tiny robotic tubes and bio-printed organs are in.

8. “By the 2030s, we’ll be ready to move humans toward the Red Planet.” What’s more, once we get there, we’ll probably discover evidence of alien life, writes Ellen Stofan, Chief Scientist at NASA. Big science will help us to answer big questions about life on earth, as well as opening up practical applications for space technology.

My first question: Who died and put Klaus Schwab in charge of the entire planet? He is not an elected leader of any country. Is Schwab a dreamer, a megalomaniac, a psychopath, or something else? Peruse the WEF website and ponder on the extensive list of its members.

My second question: Why Joe Biden a member and supporter of the WEF? “Now is a time when things are shifting. We’re going to – there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it,” stated Biden.

My third question: Is the Deep State cabal (aka, secret societies that want a one-world government), alluded to by Donald Trump, in cahoots with the WEF? “In reality they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way,” Trump tweeted in 2019.

Yes, my socks are knocked off.

The following websites and books further discuss The New World Order:

“Global Reset: Do Current Events Point to the Antichrist and His Worldwide Empire?,” a book by Mark Hitchcock and Jeff Kinley (2022, Thomas Nelson). “The “Great Reset” agenda that sets the stage for the end time scenario prophesied in Scripture. How China and other great nations are beginning to play a dominant role in international, socioeconomic, and political dynamics. Possible scenarios regarding America in the end times and what believers can do to stem the tide of decline. God’s great reset planned for planet earth and humanity—the millennial reign of Christ. Every person’s needs for an eternal personal reset that can come only through Jesus Christ.”

The Reset Has Begun by Perry Stone, bible prophecy scholar, further explains The New World Order. Stone is author of “America’s Apocalyptic Reset.” His website is https://perrystone.org/.

The Tipping Point Prophecy Update, a newsletter launched by Pastor Jimmy Evans to answer your questions about biblical prophecy. Evans is author of “The Tipping Book: The End is Here.”

Folks, I want you to be armed with knowledge, information, facts, resources and to reach your conclusions.

Wise up. Stand up. Speak up.