Op-Ed: Upside Down America: When Heroes Are Villains and Villains are Heroes

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20 ESV)

Hero: Robert Kennedy, Jr.

In January of 2022, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. stood with American citizens and organizations around the country to peacefully protest government tyranny. The goal of the march was to protest vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, COVID vaccines for children, and censorship. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” by Kennedy is the most fact-based and highly researched science book I’ve ever read. He proves Fauci is a villain.

Villain: Anthony Fauci

“Rand Paul was right — Anthony Fauci is a liar,” an opinion piece for the Washington Examiner calls out the fibber over his Wuhan gain of function research denial. “The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funneled some $600,000 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology when Fauci served as the agency’s director.” Follow the Fauci Trail. Follow the Big Pharma trail. Follow the money trail.

Hero: Marjorie Taylor Greene

MTG is a courageous conservative and outspoken lady who stands for God, family, country, and freedom. She’s doing something right or the mainstream media wouldn’t go after her like they do. Greene recently filed impeachment articles against AG Merrick Garland over the FBI’s fascist raid on Donald Trump’s residence.

Villain: Rachel Maddow

MSNBC host, smirky Rachel Maddow earns an estimated $30 million a year. Is that one million dollars per viewer? Couldn’t be unless the ratings are wrong. She gets a kick out of slicing and dicing Christians and conservatives. Nonetheless, her venomous tongue needs prayer – and a bar of soap.

Hero: General Michael Flynn

The ReAwaken America tour is a multicity event hosted by Clay Clark and Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a retired three-star general. The real story about Flynn’s selfless sacrifice for the land of liberty has yet to be revealed.

Villain: Gavin Newsom

The devil’s playground is definitely California. And Newsom is one of the head minions of Beelzebub’s political puppets.

“The rules never apply to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. It makes him the perfect face for the modern Democratic Party,” says the Washington Examiner. “California is the perfect representation of Democratic progressivism. While claiming to fight for the poor, California has become a state run by liberal elitists for liberal elitists, chasing lower- and middle-class residents out with an exorbitant cost of living.”

Hero: God

Read the book of Revelation. God wins.

Villain: Satan

Read the book of Revelation. Satan loses.

“Therefore, take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm.” (Ephesians 6:13 ESV)

The time is now. Wise Up. Stand Up. Speak Up.