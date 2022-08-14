ADVERTISEMENT

Op-Ed: It’s Over Liz; Don’t Go Away Mad – Just Go Away

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
Liz Cheney
U.S. Congressman Liz Cheney speaking at a press conference outside the United States Capitol. Washington, D.C. April 2, 2019. File photo: Jerome460, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH  Congresswoman Liz Cheney has shot herself in the proverbial foot too many times. It’s time for her to ride off into the Wyoming sunset and put herself out to pasture. Maybe sip chamomile tea and pen her memoirs.  

Townhall gave the lowdown on Cheney’s predicament,

“You cannot declare yourself the future and savior of a political party when its base voters throw you out. This swan song of this woman’s career is grounded in the fact that she tried to get Democrats to vote for her. Flyers were distributed, which urged Wyoming Democrats to switch parties so they could support her in the Republican primary. In a deep-red state like Wyoming, prostrating oneself to Democrats for salvation is the ultimate act of desperation, and it won’t work.” 

A recent Wyoming Primary Election Poll reveals that Liz Cheney is supported by 15 percent of Republicans and 98 percent of Democrats.  

Ouch! In 2021, The Wyoming Republican Party voted to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican. She’s an outcast elephant.  

Let’s stroll down political memory lane: Cheney voted to impeach Donald Trump; her January 6 actions betrayed her party; and most recently, she supported the rogue FBI raid on a former USA president. Her distain for Trump has surely destroyed her sense and sensibility.  

But, is Cheney following her conscience or is there an ulterior motive in the background? After all, her father is former Vice President Dick Cheney. And she just purchased a series of national ad spots on Fox News featuring her good ‘ole dad condemning Trump. Hmmm. Is fizzy Lizzy considering a future run for the USA presidency?

And the grand finale that you couldn’t make up if you tried; Cheney’s husband is a partner in the law firm defending Hunter Biden, per the New York Post.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator and lives in Southern Ohio.

