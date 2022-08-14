Op-Ed: Dirty Deeds and Dastardly Deception of FBI Corruption Goes Way Back

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Dan Bongino highlights the FBI’s long history of failures in Saturday’s opening monologue of his Fox news show, Unfiltered. Image credit: Fox News, YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The Federal Bureau of ‘Injustice’ is the new name given to the FBI by Dan Bongino, host of Fox News Unfiltered and he is hopping mad over the recent raid at Donald’s Trump’s home in Florida. However, Bongino also states, “The FBI’s misuse of power is nothing new.”

Bongino showed a clip from 1988 with former Texas Republican Senator Ron Paul warning the nation about the corruption in the FBI. “It almost looks like the FBI was designed to spy on Americans who might be disagreeing with policy, especially the foreign policy.”

Another clip revealed an interesting FBI tidbit spoken by Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) about Donald Trump before he was elected to the presidency. “The take of the Intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

Was Schumer warning Trump? So, the FBI uses tactics to get back at certain American politicians. What tactics? On August 9, 2022, we found out after the partisan raid/home invasion of Trump’s residence.

Next, the Russian collusion hoax comes to mind. James Comey, former FBI Director, bragged about bypassing policies by sending his agents to the Oval Office. Bongino played a clip that showed Comey’s arrogant smug mug.

More recently, there’s the Hunter Biden laptop fiasco the FBI ignored prior to the 2020 presidential election. “The computer repair shop owner who blew the whistle on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop claims in a new book that an FBI agent threatened him to stay silent,” according to the New York Post.

“American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth,” is John Paul Mac Isaac’s book. He filed a multimillion-dollar defamation suit against Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, CNN, the Daily Beast and Politico, saying they falsely accused him of peddling Russian disinformation. Imagine that. Schiff and 51 former intelligence officials labeled the laptop Russian disinformation.

For the BFI’s version of their own history on their website, but a wise person needs to dig deeper into alternative views about the FBI. “By 1908, the time was right for a new kind of agency to protect America.” Really – what happened to justice? Hmmm. The power beast roared and rampaged – with an insatiable appetite.

“Compromised: How Money and Politics Drive FBI Corruption,” a 2018 book by Seamus Bruner, exposes “the work of FBI and DOJ officials in the effort to reverse the election of Donald Trump.” He reveals the covert purpose of the Patriot Act and the FISA courts. “James Comey, Robert Mueller, Andrew McCabe, and the rest of the recent FBI leadership should be forced to answer for the way the Bureau has abused the public trust under their watch.”

Peter Schweizer’s voice tells of corruption in high places. Schweizer, an investigative reporter, is cofounder and president of the Government Accountability Institute, a team of investigative researchers and journalists committed to exposing crony capitalism, misuse of taxpayer monies, and other governmental corruption or malfeasance. Schweizer’s books – Secret Empires, Clinton Cash, Throw Them All Out – are all intended to expose the corruption and malignancy of the bureaucratic leftist Deep State.

Is the FBI at the top of the Deep State power pyramid along with the Department of Justice? Is the FBI pushing the New World Order agenda of destroying the United States for a totalitarian globe?

“The FBI and the DOJ have gone to the Dark Side. Amazing, considering their longstanding promotion of their status and posture for decades as the defenders of freedom and the American way – but times change, and the deep Deep State has no special affection for the America conceived of and promoted by the founders.” –John Dale Dunn

Folks, the more I learn about the FBI’s devious and dishonest deeds on American soil, the more disgusted and outraged I feel. This is the side of the USA leadership in D.C. that average hard-working citizens know nothing about. From what I surmise, the FBI may be in cahoots with The Deep State and the New World Order (aka, Great Reset, Global Reset, Liberal World Order, World Economic Forum).

With all the chaos in our government and the assault on our civil liberties by a treasonous cabal, my hope and trust is in Jesus.

My hope is built on nothing less

*The Solid Rock Edward Mote, ca.1834, copyright status is Public Domain.