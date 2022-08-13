Op-Ed: The Climate Do-Gooders Have Been Duped

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Climate scientists are speaking out against the grossly exaggerated claims about global warming, but climate fanatics are not listening. Nonetheless, fear and panic have replaced critical thinking and logic. File photo: Lightspring, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – There are concerned and compassionate people who care about humanity and the planet, no doubt. These citizens from around the globe are protesting, demonstrating, and rallying behind the fearmongering fabrications of John Kerry, Al Gore, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and the other megalomaniacs of the climate doomsday deception.

Sadly, individuals have bought into the mainstream media madness of carbon emissions destroying the atmosphere and that the Earth will fry or freeze. And activists are stepping up to save a planet that does not need to be saved. Earth is not going to be shattered by a mega meteorite, a crashing rogue planet, or by the sun and moon falling out of the sky – all because of carbon emissions.

And if our perception is our reality, then these activists actually believe civilization is about to be annihilated by human-caused global warming. The climate crisis cabal points to natural weather events as proof, however droughts, flooding, tornados, heatwaves, woodland fires, erupting volcanoes, and earthquakes have been with humankind since the beginning of the beginning. And what will a troupe of angry activists do if they really and truly believe humanity is about to be wiped off the map?

Show us the science

And 31,000 scientists say there is “no convincing evidence” that humans can or will cause “catastrophic” heating of the atmosphere.

By the way, Snopes, another fact-checking fibber, found the above statement to be false.

“Hot Talk, Cold Science,” (2021) by astrophysicist Dr. S. Fred Singer dives into the science of climate change. He asserts there is no climate crisis resulting from human activities and no such threat on the horizon.

Singer explores “the inaccuracies in historical climate data, the limitations on and failures of climate models, solar variability along with the effects of clouds, ocean currents, and sea levels on global climate, plus factors that could mitigate any human impact on world climate. His analysis shows that the pessimistic, and often alarming, global warming scenarios depicted in the media have no scientific basis. In fact, he finds that many aspects of increased CO2 levels as well as any modest warming, such as a longer growing season for food and a reduced need to use fossil fuels for heating, would have a highly positive impact on the human race. Further, Singer notes how many proposed “solutions” to the global warming “crisis” (like “carbon” taxes) would have severe consequences for economically disadvantaged groups and nations.”

The following statement by Dr. Singer was made during a 2011 interview with a Forbes journalist:

“Many would place the beginning of the global warming hoax on the Senate testimony delivered by James Hansen of NASA [director of the Goddard Institute for Space Studies] during the summer of 1988. More than anything else, this exhibition of hyped alarm triggered my active skepticism about the man-made global warming scare. This skepticism was amplified when I acted as reviewer of the first three IPCC reports, in 1990, 1996, and 2001. Increasingly claims were made for which there was no evidence; in some cases, the ‘evidence’ was clearly manufactured. For example, the 1966 report used selective data and doctored graphs. It also featured changes in the text that were made after the scientists had approved it and before it was printed.”

When testifying before the House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee in 2019, David Legates (U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) pointed to natural variations for the unprecedented level of warming that scientists say is caused by the release of carbon dioxide from human activity. “In September 2019, Legates claimed that regulating carbon dioxide was actually a government control program designed to restrict the lives of ordinary Americans.”

Larry Bell founded and directed the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture. He authored, “Climate of Corruption: Politics and Power Behind The Global Warming Hoax” in 2011. Why and how are some of the world’s most prestigious scientific institutions cashing in on the debate? Who stands to benefit most by promoting public climate change alarmism? What true political and financial purposes are served by the vilification of carbon dioxide? How do climate deceptions promote grossly exaggerated claims for non-fossil alternative energy capacities and advance blatant global wealth redistribution goals?

Observably, the climate crisis con began decades ago – but post-COVID, the intensity has ramped up.

When the autocrats at the World Economic Forum (aka, New World Order, Great Reset), World Health Organization, and the United Nations mandate a global climate lockdown, I’m glad there are scientists that will stand up to their totalitarianism.

Citizens, now is the time to arm yourself with knowledge about the climate crisis hoax. Share this information with the deceived climate do-gooders. Send a link of my op-ed column to your state representatives.