Op-Ed: Is Team Biden Close To Declaring A Climate Emergency?

Is America looking at a future climate lockdown? File photo: Diana Vucane, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Declare Emergency, a climate cultist group plans to protest at our Nation’s Capital in October. Even though the Inflation Reduction Act passed both the Senate and the House with bucoo bucks allocated to feed the environmental rabbit hole, the zealots are demanding results before humanity is down for the count.

Pressuring Team Biden to declare a climate emergency is their agenda. And it won’t take much whooping and hollering for John Kerry and Al Gore, the czars of the climate cabal to join in. Is America looking at a future climate lockdown?

According to an article in The Washington Free Beacon by Elizabeth Troutman, “Like Declare Emergency, which believes there are fewer than 1,000 days left to avert a climate catastrophe, left-wing activists in the United States and Europe are intensifying their protest strategies. Declare Emergency protesters on July 4 blocked all lanes of Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Md., for more than an hour, leading to 14 arrests.”

So, what climate disaster will be on the radar in 3 years? What human-caused calamity is going to annihilate the population in around 1000 days or so? A melting earth from an exploding sun due to global warming; a carbon emissions eruption that knocks the planet off its axis; forty days and nights of rain caused by the Bill Gates chemtrails.

Troutman continued, “Environmental activists are demanding an emergency declaration because it would allow the president to redirect military funding to green-energy construction and end fossil fuel exports, among other measures. Declare Emergency said anything short of these actions are “band-aid solutions” that will result in the deaths of “billions” of people.”

Their website lists their manifesto-like demands and proclaims, “When Biden declares a climate emergency, this will unlock unique powers.”

Excerpts:

The Declare Emergency campaign is a part of a global effort known as the A22 Network. Along with us here in the United States, cities across Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, UK, France, and Norway will see an unprecedented level of nonviolent disruption to halt the climate and ecological emergency.

What kind of crazy is it that we are willing to watch our loved ones fall off the cliff and die? What does that say about us that we would rather bury our heads in the sand when the climate crisis tiger is about to clamp its teeth and claws into their necks and rip them apart.

Director Adam McKay talks about the climate crisis and how civil resistance might save our lives.

Well, civil resistance certainly didn’t save the presidential election from being highjacked on January 6, in Washington, D.C. The Declare Emergency fanatics better pack a bag and have a civil rights attorney on speed dial.

By the way, McKay is the director of “Don’t Look Up,” a recent fictional film about a comet that destroys planet Earth. This sounds like a hell-bent bunch of young activists that have swallowed the climate hoax end-of-humanity propaganda.

In 2020, youth climate activists from the World Economic Forum (WEF) marched through the streets of Davos, Switzerland, to tackle “the climate emergency.” Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF, is spreading his dangerous doomsday climate rhetoric around the globe. And a gullible generation is believing his green lies.

Elohim is one name for God, the Creator (Genesis 1:1). Elohim created the Earth and the Bible says humankind will not destroy it. And in the future Elohim will create a new Earth (Isaiah 65:17). Christians, don’t give in to the fearmongering hype. Elohim is in control of the climate.