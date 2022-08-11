Op-Ed: Garland, Talebian, Wray – The Three Asinine Amigos in D.C. Need to Ride Off Into the Sunset

Merrick Garland, 86th United States Attorney General, Bobak Talebian, the Director of the Office of Information Policy (OIP) of the United States Department of Justice, Christopher A. Wray, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a recent news briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked whether the Biden administration knew about the planned raid on former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida.

“No, the president was not briefed, was not aware of it. No. No one at the White House was given a heads up, no. That did not happen.”

“The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” I counted four times where she said the word ‘no.’

In other words, Jean-Pierre implied emphatically that Team Biden is not guilty of knowing about the raid to avoid public scrutiny and backlash.

Clearly, the Biden bunch is not taking the fall for the scandalous home invasion of a former USA president. No way – no how. Nada. Not doing it. Heck no. Deny, deny, deny.

So, who is more incompetent in this situation? Attorney General Garland for not informing Biden; Director of DOJ Bobak Talebian for not telling Garland to inform Biden; or FBI Director Christopher Wray for not double-checking to make sure Team Biden knew so they could bring out the environmentally friendly fried crickets and cockroach milk to celebrate.

Hmmm. Let’s examine the evidence. If the Oval Office cabal knew about the raid prior, they are lying dogs. If AG Garland, the FBI, and the DOJ purposely executed the search warrant behind Biden’s back, they appear like a version of the Keystone Cops to the public.

Will the real truth please stand up?

Did Biden know about the raid and he forgot? Or did Barack Obama mastermind the raid and Biden was deliberately left out of the loop to prevent a spillage of beans? Maybe George W. Bush bypassed Biden and Obama and hatched the raid idea with the FBI and DOJ.

Perhaps, they were so caught up with the giddy glee of making sure Trump could not or would not run for reelection in 2024, that they simply experienced a momentarily brain overload of dopamine.

Here’s the perfect ruse. Tell mainstream media that an unknown assailant, wearing a Maga hat, spiked the cockroach milk with fermented cabbage and nobody remembers anything. Front page news of the New York Times baby! Happy hour on CNN! Only slight skepticism from Rachel Maddow.

Here’s the crux of the matter – if God wants Trump reelected in 2024, then Trump will be reelected.