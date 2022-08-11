ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

HealthPoliticsSecurity

New Poll Shows Most Americans Fear for President Biden’s Cognitive Abilities

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

New Poll Shows Most Americans Fear for President Biden’s Cognitive Abilities
The survey comes as Biden has committed a series of embarrassing gaffes as of late including inadvertently revealing that he utilizes detailed notes on how to conduct himself during meetings, appearing to attempt to shake hands with people who aren’t there, and bizarrely stating during a recent speech that the Inflation Reduction Act funds healthcare and “God knows what else.” File photo: Marlin360, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a new poll released on Monday, the majority of Americans – including a growing number of Democrats – currently fear for the cognitive abilities of Joe Biden, following in the wake of a series of public missteps and verbal goofs that have left many questioning if the President should follow through on his promise to run for a second term in 2024.

The survey, conducted by Issues & Insights/TIPP, indicated that 59 percent of those polled were “concerned” about Biden’s mental acuity, followed by 36 percent saying they were “very concerned” and 23 percent “somewhat concerned.” On the flip side, 21 percent indicated that they were not concerned at all, and 18 percent were “not very concerned.”

When broken down by the political parties the respondents identified as belonging to, 39 percent of Democrats said they were “worried” about the president’s mental facilities, with that percentage among Republicans going as high aS 82 percent and 56 percent among Independents.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

In contrast, 58 percent of Democrats were “not concerned” about Biden’s recent string of public blunders; however, that number of respondents expressing confidence in the President’s mental health sank significantly among Republicans and independents, which came in at just 17 and 39 percent, respectively.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

The remaining 2 percent said they were “not sure” about the situation either way.

The poll was conducted online in early August among 1,355 adults nationwide, over the course of two days, with a stated margin of error of 2.8 percent.

The survey comes as Biden has committed a series of embarrassing gaffes as of late – leaving some questioning his mental fitness – including inadvertently revealing that he utilizes detailed notes on how to conduct himself during meetings, appearing to attempt to shake hands with people who aren’t there, and bizarrely stating during a recent speech that the Inflation Reduction Act funds healthcare and “God knows what else.”

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Former NYPD Commissioner Claims Democrats May be Plotting to…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Will the Future Find the U.S. Charged with “Ecocide”…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Judicial Watch Sues DOJ for ‘Russia Hoax’ Records…

George McGregor
1 of 1,209

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS