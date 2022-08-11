New Poll Shows Most Americans Fear for President Biden’s Cognitive Abilities

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The survey comes as Biden has committed a series of embarrassing gaffes as of late including inadvertently revealing that he utilizes detailed notes on how to conduct himself during meetings, appearing to attempt to shake hands with people who aren’t there, and bizarrely stating during a recent speech that the Inflation Reduction Act funds healthcare and “God knows what else.” File photo: Marlin360, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a new poll released on Monday, the majority of Americans – including a growing number of Democrats – currently fear for the cognitive abilities of Joe Biden, following in the wake of a series of public missteps and verbal goofs that have left many questioning if the President should follow through on his promise to run for a second term in 2024.

The survey, conducted by Issues & Insights/TIPP, indicated that 59 percent of those polled were “concerned” about Biden’s mental acuity, followed by 36 percent saying they were “very concerned” and 23 percent “somewhat concerned.” On the flip side, 21 percent indicated that they were not concerned at all, and 18 percent were “not very concerned.”

When broken down by the political parties the respondents identified as belonging to, 39 percent of Democrats said they were “worried” about the president’s mental facilities, with that percentage among Republicans going as high aS 82 percent and 56 percent among Independents.

In contrast, 58 percent of Democrats were “not concerned” about Biden’s recent string of public blunders; however, that number of respondents expressing confidence in the President’s mental health sank significantly among Republicans and independents, which came in at just 17 and 39 percent, respectively.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The remaining 2 percent said they were “not sure” about the situation either way.

The poll was conducted online in early August among 1,355 adults nationwide, over the course of two days, with a stated margin of error of 2.8 percent.

The survey comes as Biden has committed a series of embarrassing gaffes as of late – leaving some questioning his mental fitness – including inadvertently revealing that he utilizes detailed notes on how to conduct himself during meetings, appearing to attempt to shake hands with people who aren’t there, and bizarrely stating during a recent speech that the Inflation Reduction Act funds healthcare and “God knows what else.”