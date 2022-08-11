Indiana Home Explosion Caught On Video; 3 Killed, 39 Neighboring Properties Damaged; Authorities Investigating Cause

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A house explosion was captured on surveillance video in southern Indiana Wednesday. Image credit: WRTV Indianapolis, Danny Koester, YouTube, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Facebook.

EVANSVILLE, IN –Surveillance video supplied from a nearby building captured the explosion of an Evansville, Indiana home on Wednesday in a shocking incident that left three dead in its wake and damaged dozens of neighboring properties.

The explosion took place at approximately 1 p.m. and left 39 houses in its vicinity damaged, 11 of which have been currently deemed “uninhabitable,” said Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly, who noted that the unexpected eruption had a blast radius of over 100 feet and rained debris – mainly consisting of wooden boards, window glass and insulation – over many of the homes in its vicinity.

The home from which the blast originated has been completely destroyed, officials said.

The identities of the three victims of the explosion are currently not being released pending notification of their next of kin according to David Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County. In addition, the Evansville Police Department confirmed there was at least one injury resulting from the blast, with the victim currently receiving treatment at a local area hospital.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Authorities are uncertain as to the cause of the explosion, but several agencies are investigating the incident, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Evansville Police Department released a statement to the public following the explosion, saying that “Our thoughts are with those closely involved with the explosion that happened on North Weinbach this afternoon.”

Late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, numerous First Responders were conducting searches for additional victims among the damaged homes in the area, with some of the dwellings deemed “too unstable to enter,” with more injured or dead potentially expected to be found, officials said.

The Southwest Chapter of the American Red Cross of Indiana confirmed that they have assisted approximately 15 families that have been displaced by the explosion so far to find lodging.