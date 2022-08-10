Op-Ed: Do People Around the Globe Believe the Global Warming Hoax Because of Mass Psychosis?

New York Times Best Selling Author Jerome Corsi as he shared scientific facts exposing the true political intentions of the Green New Deal and his new book on his new book, “The Truth About Energy, Global Warming and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation.” Image credit: CBN News / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Jerome Coris, Ph.D., dedicated his 2022 book, “The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation” to author and researcher Marc Morano, a man whose mission is to expose scientific truth and the global warming crisis as a “hoax of historic proportions.”

Corsi begins by telling us about other authors: Gustave Le Bon wrote “The Crowd: Thmele Study of the Popular Mind” in 1895 and “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds” penned by Charles Mackay in 1841.

These authors show both confusion and fascination with the mass psychosis of whole populations. Coris applies this psychological phenomenon to the modern-day global warming climate crisis fanaticism – a mass delusion that the planet and the people are facing a cataclysmic extinction unless carbon emissions are reduced.

Do you remember when society when wacky for the colors of hunter green and burgundy? Shutters on houses, kitchen flooring, wallpaper, decorations, rugs, pillows, and even SUV’s. And one season the colors of peach paired with army green powered the clothes fashion craze. Girls went bonkers for banana clips and hairbows back in the day. How could we forget the must-have nostalgia toy trends: Cabbage Patch dolls, My Little Pony, Furby, Beanie Babies – enticement of children via television commercials. Wow, Justice Bieber’s hair cut traveled around the world and back as adolescent boys scurried to salons.

As a mental health therapist, I’ve been embroiled in the study of the human mind, soul, body, and behaviors for decades – and I still find humankind to be complex, confusing, and curious creatures. And I include myself in this group.

The Asch conformity experiments of the 1950’s is eye-opening. The experiments revealed the degree to which a person’s own opinions are influenced by those of a group. Asch, a psychologist, found that people were willing to ignore reality and give the wrong answer in order to conform to the rest of the group.

Back to Coris. He asks the following questions in his book:

Why is it that anyone would see human society as better off for abandoning hydrocarbon fuels? But then, why would anyone start with the view that Earth would be a fine place if only we could get rid of people? Or that our lives would be more fulfilled if we destroyed the capitalistic system?

Watch a 2022 video talk by Cori about his book on the Climate Depot website. He shares scientific facts exposing the true political intentions of the Green New Deal.

Coris gives a detailed history of the doomsday disaster predictions of overpopulation and the men in academia that promoted massive population control by the government as the only solution to an impending environmental crisis of food famine and the end of natural resources. And they found it was a brilliant social control argument. “A frightened global population would willingly consent planetary government totalitarianism to save humanity from destroying itself.”

While pursuing my Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics and Nutrition in 1986, I ran across a book by Frances Moore Lappe that changed how I view food on planet Earth. “Food First: Beyond the Myth of Scarcity,” (1981). And the concepts still apply today. There is enough food on our planet, however wealthy and greedy landowners and corporations control distribution and corrupt governments use food as a political weapon. Overpopulation is not the problem, so depopulating is not the solution.

Klaus Schwab, founder of The World Economic Forum (aka, New World Order, Liberal World Order, Great Reset, Global Reset) and frontrunner for the radial climate agenda is using psychological warfare and fear-mongering to compel and mesmerize citizens into swallowing the threat of human annihilation. And therefore, global warming must be eradicated NOW. Anyone that disagrees is the enemy of science and should be ridiculed, shunned, and labeled as a conspiracy theorist. Will citizens agree to pay a carbon tax for the unproven polluting of the planet with death-causing carbon emissions or accept climate lockdowns? Will citizens agree to give up their jobs, houses, possessions, and governmental democracy for an environment ruse?

Manipulation of the mind by a group of wealthy megalomaniacs is psychological warfare.

Mass psychosis is also called crowd formation psychosis or crowd psychosis. And the globalists have been percolating and pouring out their poisonous propaganda for many years – a sinister strategy to brainwash society into becoming passive about autonomy and civil liberties.

The point of my article is to provide alternative information about the doom and gloom narratives in mainstream media, on websites, in books and articles about the global warming ruse. Learning about scientific research and knowing facts about global warming is vital when sharing with others. Applying knowledge and critical thinking instead of emotion concerning the climate crisis deception assists the brain in better understanding and making logical decisions.