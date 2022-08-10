Op-Ed: After the FBI’s Raid and Home Invasion on Donald Trump – What’s the Fallout?

Calls are growing for the Department of Justice to release information on its Monday raid at former President Trump’s Florida home, as the agency remains silent on the unprecedented move two days later. File photo: YES Market Media, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s home on Monday, August 8, 2022 – an unprecedented shake-down take-down. Today, Fox News host Jesse Watters verbalized what the rest of us are thinking – did the FBI plant bogus evidence at Donald Trump’s house?

Hmmm. And just what would the FBI thugs plant? Not a few kilos of cocaine or a closet full of Fentanyl or classified documents about extraterrestrial aliens, but probably official government secrets scripted in code.

Bombshell moment. The judge (Bruce Reinhart) who signed off on an FBI search of former President Donald Trump residence previously represented some employees of Jeffrey Epstein, according to Newsweek.

Judge Reinhart reportedly left South Florida U.S. Attorney’s office on New Year’s Day 2008 and began representing Epstein’s employees the next day, according to Independent.

And of course, the major mainstream media morons (aka, The New York Times and The Washington Post) will gloss over the Epstein tidbit. What rat? We don’t smell a rat? That furry rodent in the corner with pointy teeth and a long tail is a fluffy bunny rabbit.

On “Fox & Friends,” Senator Rand Paul argued Attorney General Merrick Garland could face impeachment if an investigation finds him guilty of misusing his office.

Impeachment would not be harsh enough. I say adorn FBI Director Christopher Wray, Joe Biden, and AG Garland with orange outfits and send them away to a chain gang party – a long-term road trip.

By the way, take a look at the highlights from Director Wray’s remarks at the World Economic Forum (aka New World Order, Liberal World Order, Great Reset, Global Reset) in 2020.

And just why would the FBI discuss their cyber strategy with a private company like the World Economic Forum? My eyebrows are scrunching up.

Senator Lindsey Graham ordered Attorney General Merrick Garland to justify the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s home and he called upon Republicans to contact Garland.

So, I went to the United States AG website and left a message. And I encourage all freedom-loving Americans to do the same. And I sent a message to the AG of my state, Don Yost.

Freedom-loving citizens have rallied around Trump’s home in Florida and at the Trump Tower in New York.