Former NYPD Commissioner Claims Democrats May be Plotting to Assassinate Donald Trump; Steve Bannon Echo’s Grave Concern

Bernard Kerik, former New York Police Department Commissioner, said Monday that the FBI search warrant executed at Donald Trump’s Florida home is part of a plot against Trump, and he is “deathly afraid” for the former president. File photo: Christopher Halloran, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik was interviewed on Monday by conservative new outlet Newsmax, where he claimed that the FBI raid that took place on Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence was a concerted effort to stop the former President from running for office again in 2024, and that the democrats are willing to resort to even more drastic measures to achieve their goals if necessary.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Florida home Monday, reportedly searching for classified documents that he was alleged to have taken with him when he left the White House. Kerik, however, expressed that it was part of a plot against Trump, and said he is “deathly afraid for Donald Trump.”

“The Democrats want this guy so bad, that they wouldn’t put assassination behind it,” Kerik claimed during the interview. “And I’m going to tell you something. They’ve tried impeachment, they’ve tried another impeachment, they’ve tried one investigation after another. This is about one thing…this is about stopping him from running in 2024.”

“I’m not into conspiracies, I’m not into anti-government rhetoric…this I the first time in my lifetime I would say I am deathly afraid for Donald Trump,” he concluded. “I would not put assassination behind these people.”

Kerik, who served as the Commissioner of the New York Police Department from 2000 to 2001 and currently works as a consultant, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges of tax fraud, ethics violations, and criminal false statements in 2009. He obtained a presidential pardon from Trump in 2020 and has been an ardent supporter of his ever since, even assisting in his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden.

At a recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event in Dallas, Trump echoed Kerik’s claims that the Democratic Party is attempting to “silence” him and prevent him from another run for the White House.