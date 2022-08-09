Six Pounds of Meth, Fentanyl, Oxycodone, and More Located in Port Charlotte Home

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, 56 year-old John Alton Knight, Jr. and 39 year-old Rebecca Mary Knight are being held at the Charlotte County Jail after six pounds of meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, and more was located in their Port Charlotte home.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – On the morning of Tuesday August 9, 2022, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant on Ohara Drive in Port Charlotte, Florida.

According to authorities, as deputies were approaching the residence, they made contact with 56 year-old John Alton Knight, Jr. and gave verbal commands for him to put his hands up. Knight ignored the commands and fled into the residence. When units made entry, John was found next to the sink in the kitchen area, where he was calling out to a female in the home, identified as 39 year-old Rebecca Mary Knight. John was resistant and continued to ignore the commands of the deputies and both John and Rebecca were taken into custody.

During the search, deputies located the following throughout the home:

Approximately 6 pounds of Methamphetamine

58.4 grams of Fentanyl, 53.2 grams of Oxycodone

27.41 pounds of Synthetic Cannabinoids

Tramadol, Suboxone, and copious amounts of used drug paraphernalia.

447 suspected fentanyl pressed pills

Thanks to the hard work of my Narcotics Unit and SWAT team, with the assistance of the Collier County SWAT team, a large amount of poison is off our streets, which means more lives saved. We will continue to shut these drug houses down, one by one, until the message is heard: We do not tolerate this stuff in Charlotte County. — SHERIFF PRUMMELL

Following the search, Rebecca was placed under arrest on charges of Trafficking and Drug Paraphernalia. John’s charges are as follows:

Trafficking in Amphetamine more than 200g

Trafficking in Fentanyl more than 28 grams less than 30kg

Trafficking in Oxycodone more than 25 grams less than 100g

Trafficking in Synthetic Cannabinoid more than 1000g but less than 30Kg

Controlled Substance possession (Tramadol)

Controlled Substance possession (Suboxone)

Drug Paraphernalia possession or use of

Tampering with evidence

Resisting an officer without violence

He was additionally charged with Fleeing to Elude from Punta Gorda Police as well as Possession of a Firearm by a Felon from a previous incident.

Both are being held at the Charlotte County Jail.