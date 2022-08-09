Op-Ed: The Morning After The FBI Raid On A Former USA President

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is hopping mad over the FBI raid yesterday emailing her followers: ‘This is the rogue behavior of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!!’ File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The Biden regime has hit an ultimate low by raiding Donald Trump’s private residence in Florida. The hitmen of the FBI and the DOJ carried out their orders from the puppet masters themselves: Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush – the members of the New World Order (aka, Great Reset, Global Reset, Liberal World Order) hiding behind the curtain of the covert ‘Shadow Government.’ Trump has referred to the D.C. cabal as the ‘Deep State.’

“In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way,” tweeted Trump after the House Democrats tried to impeach him in 2019. In an opinion piece for the New York Post, Michael Goodwin asserted, “The tweet included no added comment because none was needed. The message is clear: I am all that stands between you and the barbarians at the gate. If I fall, you are next.”

The mainstream media lackeys can hardly contain their eerie elation. These liberal extremists are tapping away on their keyboards and cheering for the demise of decency as depravity further takes hold of their minds and souls.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is hopping mad over the FBI raid. The following message is what she penned yesterday in an email to her followers:

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Rome, GA — Today, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor issued the following statements on the FBI raid of President Donald J. Trump’s residence in Florida, Mar-A-Lago: “The FBI is raiding President Trump’s home in Mar-A-Lago! This is the rogue behavior of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!!



These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war. The political persecution MUST STOP!!!” “DEFUND THE FBI!”



“What is happening will NOT be tolerated!!! We are coming,” reiterating Leader Kevin McCarthy’s message to AG Merrick Garland.



“Elections are how Americans solve political differences. Not by radicalizing our federal law enforcement to take political enemies out. This is why we must protect election integrity.”

You go MTG!

The FBI is raiding President Trump’s home in Maralago!



This is the rogue behavior of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!!



These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war.



The political persecution MUST STOP!!! pic.twitter.com/i4DYygLsvj — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 8, 2022 What is happening will NOT be tolerated!!!



We are coming. https://t.co/9l2EXSbHaA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2022

The White House regime is out of control. Freedom-loving politicians and citizens must voice disapproval when any government administration stomps on the civil liberties of any American. This historical home invasion of a former U.S. President can become a springboard for the unity of conservative citizens in our great nation and spur action to stand up and speak out. And to march to the polls and vote for a return to logic and sanity.