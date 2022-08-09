Op-Ed: McDonald’s McPlant Burger is a McBust

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – In September of 2021, McDonald’s, the fast-food giant, selected 8 restaurants in the U.S. to test the new McFake meatless burger. But the lab-grown concoction did not set well with the American stomach – even with pickles, onions, lettuce, cheese, and condiments.

What is a McPlant burger? According to McDonald’s website it’s “a juicy burger made with a plant-based patty, co-developed with Beyond Meat.”

Who owns the most shares of Beyond Meat?

The top 10 owners of Beyond Meat Inc include: Baillie Gifford & Co., The Vanguard Group, Inc., BlackRock Fund Advisors, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Spyglass Capital Management LLC, Ninety-One UK Ltd., SG Americas Securities LLC, Barclays Bank Plc, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc.

According to a 2019 article in Observer, the Bill Gates Foundation cashed out Beyond Meat stock before its epic crash. Gates is one of the notable celebrities (along with actress Jessica Chastain, Jay Z and others) backing the plant-based meat substitute industry. Besides Beyond Meat, Gates is also an early investor in Impossible Foods; another company that touts synthetic meat.

Another interesting tidbit. NBC News reports that Gates grows and supplies some of the potatoes for McDonald’s French fries.

By the way, guess who else wants to persuade humans to eat phony meat? Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (aka New World Order, Liberal World Order, Great Reset, Global Rest). And Bill Gates is BFF’s with Schwab – sounds like a McEvil McFriendship.

Nonetheless, McDonald’s pulled the McPlant burger off the menu because the American tastebuds said it’s a no-go. Citizens want beefy burgers with their fries.

Are lab-grown burgers healthy?

According to Emily Gelsomin, a licensed and registered dietician, meatless burgers are a good source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, but heavily processed plus high in saturated fat and sodium.

Let me be McClear. I am pro-food options for vegans and individuals that choose to consume less red meat. The awesomeness of living in America is food freedom of choice.

However, connecting the dots shows me that the climate crisis cabal may be behind faux meat (aka plant-based protein) as they promote their faux food shortage as well at their lies to blame global warming on cows.