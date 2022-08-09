Op-Ed: FBI, DOJ Will Never Defeat God’s Plan for Donald Trump and America’s Citizens; Our God Will Not Be Mocked

In an unprecedented move, the FBI conducted a search of former President Donald’s Trump Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday in connection to a probe of whether Trump mishandled classified documents. File photo: Andriy Blokhin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – In an unprecedented and astounding move, the FBI conducted a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. August 8, 2022, is a dark day in America’s history.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said. “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.”

Desperate men reacting in desperate ways during desperate times. The FBI and the Department of Justice are but mere minions of the Deep State. It’s all smoke and mirrors by traitors. The ruler of the New World Order, the big boss of the FBI and the DOJ, is showing his desperation.

Why would any citizen with a brain believe anything the FBI turncoats say or do in reference to Trump or freedom in our land of liberty? Our civil liberties are under siege by the forces of darkness (aka, the Shadow Government).

Satan, the fallen angel of evil, uses evil men to do his evil bidding. The dancing of the demons will be short lived as the saints go to their knees in praise for God and in prayer for our blessed nation. Our faithful God will restore what the locusts have eaten. What was stolen will be returned. Trust in the Lord.

The great God who created the great United States of America still sets on the throne of truth and justice. This unprecedented and malevolent action by the Biden administration was no surprise to God.

Now is the time for Christians and churches to join together in one accord with fasting and prayer for Donald Trump and his family. Now is the time to proclaim the biblical scriptures over our land of liberty. Now is the time.

2 Thessalonians 3:3 – But the Lord is faithful, and He will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one.

Deuteronomy 31:6 – Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you.

Psalms 59:1 – Deliver me from my enemies, O God; be my fortress against those who are attacking me.

Every Christian needs to vote in the upcoming election and send a message to the traitors who hide behind the curtain in Washington D.C. Our God will not be mocked.