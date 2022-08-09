Op-Ed: Eeeek! Not a “Triple Planetary Crisis” – Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 will be in November 2022, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. File photo: Rafapress, Shutter Stock, licensed.



PORTSMOUTH, OH – Touting a climate change crisis is not enough fear-mongering for the environmental cultists at the World Economic Forum (WEF). Noooooo. Their website is currently hyping a “triple planetary crisis.” Huh.

“COP15 – together with COP27 – will be “critical turning points” to confront the “triple planetary crisis” of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.”

What? The deception is threefold: climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!

What’s next from the climate scare czars at the WEF? A quadruple universe crisis or what about a quintuple beyond the galaxy crisis or a sextuple super-duper double-dog-dare-you crisis.

“Efforts need to be redoubled, especially by major greenhouse gas emitters, to slash carbon pollution this decade, in a bid to stick to the 1.5C warming ceiling and minimise climate-change harm to people and the planet,” according to the WEF website.

How do you redouble efforts? I guess effort plus effort equals redoubled effort. Read between the lines; more propaganda and censorship via mainstream media; more planned food shortages; and more bogus lockdowns.

What does COP stand for?

COP is an acronym for ‘Conference of the Parties‘ in English. These are conferences organized by the United Nations with the high-level participation of states, regional organizations and non-governmental actors.

The COP in France in 2015 gave birth to the Paris Agreement on climate change. The UK hosted the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow October 31 – November 13, 2021.

COP is right – the carbon emissions hoax is a way to create a totalitarian society with climate cops and a one-world police squad. Please step away from that roast beef sandwich or I’ll shoot –

cow burps increase atmospheric carbon.

And now the dreaded biological diversity monster is after us. Run!

The Convention on Biological Diversity was signed by 150 government leaders at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit and is dedicated to conserving biological diversity. It has now been ratified by 195 countries, plus the European Union but not by the United States or the Vatican.

Denmark, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, Singapore, Sweden and the United Kingdom have joined the U.S. as government partners to create early markets for clean technologies through policy measures and private sector engagement.

The WEF coalition has committed to delivering impact in six sectors by 2030: carbon dioxide removal, aluminum, aviation, shipping, trucking, and steel.

My interpretation: Citizens will not be allowed to drive cars, fly on airplanes, order items from online companies or through the postal system, build homes, and any type of construction is void. Hmmm. Sounds a lot like communism to me.

My interpretation: The wealthy elites will live in mansions, dine like royalty, and fly over our heads in private jets. The rest of us will live in tiny apartment pods, eat bugs, and bicycle to jobs mandated by the communist czars.

My interpretation: Citizens will be turned into peasants and the ruling class will reign via fear-mongering, human rights violations, and lockdown camps – oh, sounds a lot like China or North Korean.

Folks, read the Book of Revelation. God wins.